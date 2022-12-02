ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jay Stew
2d ago

Now Ashanti should have known better. When have you ever known anything to be free in the business of the music industry? cmon now. sounds to me like she was trying to finesse him by wooing him with skin tight clothes thinking it will make him a sucker for free business

Calvin Landers
3d ago

Ashanti isn't exactly what she says she is folks ,I saw her getting naked in a car for some dude on video when she was young ,I believe Gotti , she was trying to come up ,a lot of women sleep with less than attractive dudes to make it at jobs especially in entertainment industry been doing before Ashanti was born.

jonathan hodges
2d ago

It Hell when you're Eye Candy. A few Good guys are pulling time because a Girl /Woman couldn't make the Cut. Life not fair. but you either play the hand your Dealt or Fold. You could have always Folded.

