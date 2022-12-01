Read full article on original website
Related
laportecounty.life
Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System
Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached. This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
hometownnewsnow.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a homicide that took place during the early morning hours today. At around 12:55am, police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East 10th Street in response to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a male lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries along with a female victim who had also been shot. Both subjects were transported to Franciscan Health, where the male subject was later pronounced deceased.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
nwi.life
City of Lake Station’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Strengthens Community and Spreads Holiday Cheer
Bringing people together to celebrate the holidays is what puts wonder in the most wonderful time of the year. On Saturday, December 3, Lake Station City Hall invited the community to come out and kick off the holidays during its third annual tree lighting ceremony. Smiling families had a joyful time partaking in all kinds of holiday festivities like sipping on hot chocolate, munching on cookies, and of course, snapping photos with Santa. It was truly an event you didn’t want to miss.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
hometownnewsnow.com
Strikers Move to Corporate Headquarters
(La Porte, IN) - A worker strike at a manufacturing company in La Porte is taking a different approach today. While nearly 200 employees at Monosol were on the picket line Thursday outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city’s east side, a vast majority of the picketers instead went to Monosol’s corporate headquarters in Merrillville to demonstrate earlier this morning.
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
95.3 MNC
Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City
One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
IN State Police Share Harrowing Reminder to Move Over for Emergency Vehicles
The Indiana State Police shared a photo with a harrowing reminder of the importance of moving into the other lane when there is an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road. His Lights Were On. Indiana State Police from the Lowell Post shared a heartstopping photograph depicting a...
WNDU
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana
(WNDU) - The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolled through Michiana overnight, and it was a sight to see!. The train started in Canada and along the way, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, and South Bend early Friday morning before heading to Illinois. The train is decked out with tons of lights...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hobart, IN
Hobart is a charming city in Lake County, Indiana, with plenty of attractions for visitors. In 1849, George Earle designed the village of Hobart around his gristmill. He had powered the mill with a dam he built across the Deep River in 1845 and named the town after his brother Frederick Hobart Earle.
Flu Activity Now ‘Very High' in Both Illinois and Indiana, CDC Says
As the weather gets colder, flu season is worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception. Influenza activity is considered to be "very high" in both states based on the most recent data from the week ending Nov. 26, according to a Weekly Influenza Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Manufacturing Workers on Strike
(La Porte, IN) - Nearly 200 employees at Monosol are walking the picket line outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park. Teamsters Local 135 President-Elect Dustin Roach said the striking workers were locked out of the facility at noon yesterday and went on strike when their four-year contract expired last night at midnight.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Detectives investigate inmate's death at northwest Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Detectives are investigating an inmate's death at a northwest Indiana state prison. The Westville Correctional Facility requested Friday that Indiana State Police investigate the death of an inmate at the facility. The inmate was identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester. Indiana State Police said detectives with its...
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
Lawsuit accuses Roseland Community Hospital, fired doctor of fraudulent billing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lawsuit has issued serious claims of fraud against Roseland Community Hospital in the city's Far South Side – centered around COVID-19 testing. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, a whistleblower accuses the hospital of running up insurance bills, and raking in millions. For more than a year, federal investigators kept documents in this case sealed – until Friday. A fired doctor whose sole job was to oversee COVID testing, along with a Roseland hospital executive, are accused of deliberately defrauding taxpayers and insurance companies for profit. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, health...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Chicago 7th grader organizes toy drive in memory of best buddy who died of DIPG
CHICAGO — A toy drive spearheaded by a Chicago seventh-grader in memory of his best buddy is helping many in the community. On the city’s South Side, this may be the quintessential version of tough love. Welcome to Letz Box Chicago. It’s a big part of a toy drive that is like no other. “It’s […]
Comments / 1