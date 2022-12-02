ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
New rules in effect on Tennessee's controversial third grade retention law

New rules went into effect this week surrounding Tennessee's controversial third grade retention law. The law says third grade students are at risk of getting held back if they do not pass the state reading test. Students must take mandatory summer school and/or tutoring the following school year to avoid getting held back.

