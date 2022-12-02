SAN DIEGO -- The first day of the Winter Meetings concluded without much action from the Giants, but they remain strongly in the mix for the biggest prize on the board. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the Giants are continuing to have conversations with reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, who spent his evening taking in a Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

