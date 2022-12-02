Read full article on original website
MLB
O's agree to 1-year deal with righty Kyle Gibson (reports)
The O's have agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Kyle Gibson, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been confirmed by the club. This past season was Gibson’s 10th year in the Majors and his second with the Phillies. He recorded a...
MLB
Angels add veteran reliever Estévez on two-year deal
SAN DIEGO -- The Angels fortified their bullpen at the Winter Meetings on Monday, as they agreed to terms with veteran reliever Carlos Estévez on a two-year deal worth $13.5 million -- $6.75 million annually. Estévez is coming off a strong year with the Rockies, as he posted a...
MLB
After nixed Deadline deal, Astros plan to meet with Contreras
SAN DIEGO -- Astros manager Dusty Baker said during his media availability Monday afternoon at the Winter Meetings that the club plans to meet with free-agent catcher Willson Contreras after a deal to obtain the former Cubs backstop was nixed in July. Contreras, 30, slashed .243/.349/.815 with 22 homers and...
MLB
'You win with star players': Phils, Turner agree to $300M deal (source)
SAN DIEGO -- Dave Dombrowski promised the Phillies would “push the needle” this offseason. Multiple sources told MLB.com that the Phillies and Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, sent a message to the Dodgers, Braves, Mets and the rest of the National League that Phillies managing partner John Middleton and the rest of the organization is not content to just win the NL pennant in 2022.
MLB
Here is the star-studded 2022 All-MLB Team
While the All-Star Game honors the best players from the season’s first half and the end-of-season awards are distributed to the top players in each league, only the All-MLB Team takes into consideration the totality of the entire season while also honoring the best players across the Major Leagues, as a whole.
MLB
Rays believe Eflin's best days are on the horizon
SAN DIEGO -- The Rays have not yet finalized their three-year, $40 million contract with right-hander Zach Eflin, but general manager Peter Bendix provided a simple reason why they were willing to offer Eflin the largest free-agent deal in franchise history. “The best of him is in front of him,”...
MLB
Cashman: Yanks 'negotiating hard' in pursuit of Judge
SAN DIEGO -- The Yankees were on the phone with Aaron Judge one day after the end of the American League Championship Series and have made multiple contract offers to the free agent since that time, according to general manager Brian Cashman, who said his dialogue with the slugger’s camp continued on Monday.
MLB
What's next for Rays after Eflin signing?
ST. PETERSBURG -- After a relatively quiet month, the offseason has kicked into another gear as the entire baseball industry prepares to descend upon San Diego for the Winter Meetings. The Rays still haven’t addressed their biggest need for a left-handed bat to balance and improve their lineup, but they’ve...
MLB
All-Star closer on trading block? Inside the Winter Meetings rumors
SAN DIEGO -- The free-agent market is relatively thin on proven closers, but the trade market might now include a prominent name for clubs at the Winter Meetings seeking late-inning bullpen help. According to a source, Liam Hendriks’ name has surfaced in trade talks between the White Sox and multiple...
MLB
Giants continuing talks with Judge
SAN DIEGO -- The first day of the Winter Meetings concluded without much action from the Giants, but they remain strongly in the mix for the biggest prize on the board. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the Giants are continuing to have conversations with reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, who spent his evening taking in a Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
MLB
Tigers pitch player improvement at Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- At most Winter Meetings, coaching staff announcements would be footnotes amidst a flurry of rumors and aspirations. For the Tigers, the coaching staff is a reflection of what the team is trying to do here and for the rest of this offseason. Manager A.J. Hinch’s staff includes...
MLB
Post-Trea, LA has options in-house (Lux) and on the market
SAN DIEGO -- Trea Turner had a dominant year-and-a-half run for the Dodgers, but that tenure has come to an end, as the two-time All-Star will reportedly join the Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million deal. Because Turner had a clear preference of going back to the East Coast, the...
MLB
Any surprise? Ohtani, Trout named to All-MLB Team
SAN DIEGO -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named to the 2022 All-MLB Team on Monday, as Ohtani made it both as a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight year and Trout made it as an outfielder for the first time since '20. Ohtani, who...
MLB
Reynolds requests trade from Pirates (source)
PITTSBURGH -- The question has lingered over the last year-and-a-half: Will the Pirates trade Bryan Reynolds? In the coming weeks and months, the answer to that question might finally be yes. Reynolds, a 2021 All-Star and one of baseball’s best offensive outfielders, has requested a trade, a source told MLB.com’s...
MLB
McGriff's Hall of Fame journey began with Blue Jays
SAN DIEGO -- Finally, Fred McGriff got the call. One of the most important figures in Blue Jays history, “Crime Dog” was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday with a unanimous vote from the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, ending a long debate with McGriff finding his rightful home.
MLB
Rule 5 prospects to keep an eye on
SAN DIEGO -- After a one-year hiatus, the Rule 5 Draft is back. And Wednesday afternoon (5 p.m. ET/2 PT) will mark the first time since 2019 that the baseball world will be coming together for the event in person. Figuring out who might get taken in the Major League phase is always a bit of an adventure, but we’re here for the ride.
MLB
Julio's All-MLB nod caps marvelous rookie season
SAN DIEGO -- The offseason accolades continue to pile up for Julio Rodríguez, who on Monday was selected to the All-MLB Second Team among outfielders. Unlike the Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Awards, which are awarded to one player in both the American League and National League, the All-MLB Team recognizes the best player(s) at each position across the Majors, as a whole.
MLB
Backstop on front burner for Guardians at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The first day of the Winter Meetings is in the books, and Sean Murphy is still on the trade market. The Guardians have reportedly been interested in the Oakland backstop all winter. The interest is there. The need is there. Now, we are waiting to see if a deal can get done.
MLB
Marlins' coaching staff taking shape under Schumaker
SAN DIEGO -- In the month since the Marlins introduced Skip Schumaker as their manager, the first-time skipper has been busy filling out his coaching staff. Though the organization has yet to announce names, Schumaker confirmed several on Monday at the Winter Meetings. Bench coach Luis Urueta, hitting coach Brant...
MLB
11 takeaways from early megadeals at Winter Meetings
So! Remember when everyone was hopeful about maybe getting a little free-agent movement once the Winter Meetings started? Consider those hopes fulfilled! By the time the second afternoon World Cup game was over, two of the biggest names in baseball had agreed to huge deals, with the Mets coming to terms with right-hander Justin Verlander on a two-year deal worth $86 million (with a third-year vesting option), according to a source. Not to be outdone, their division rivals in Philadelphia turned right around and agreed to a deal with shortstop Trea Turner that will be worth a whopping $300 million over 11 years … with a no-trade clause, a source told MLB.com.
