Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Any surprise? Ohtani, Trout named to All-MLB Team
SAN DIEGO -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named to the 2022 All-MLB Team on Monday, as Ohtani made it both as a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight year and Trout made it as an outfielder for the first time since '20. Ohtani, who...
MLB
11 takeaways from early megadeals at Winter Meetings
So! Remember when everyone was hopeful about maybe getting a little free-agent movement once the Winter Meetings started? Consider those hopes fulfilled! By the time the second afternoon World Cup game was over, two of the biggest names in baseball had agreed to huge deals, with the Mets coming to terms with right-hander Justin Verlander on a two-year deal worth $86 million (with a third-year vesting option), according to a source. Not to be outdone, their division rivals in Philadelphia turned right around and agreed to a deal with shortstop Trea Turner that will be worth a whopping $300 million over 11 years … with a no-trade clause, a source told MLB.com.
MLB
Tigers pitch player improvement at Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- At most Winter Meetings, coaching staff announcements would be footnotes amidst a flurry of rumors and aspirations. For the Tigers, the coaching staff is a reflection of what the team is trying to do here and for the rest of this offseason. Manager A.J. Hinch’s staff includes...
MLB
Post-Trea, LA has options in-house (Lux) and on the market
SAN DIEGO -- Trea Turner had a dominant year-and-a-half run for the Dodgers, but that tenure has come to an end, as the two-time All-Star will reportedly join the Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million deal. Because Turner had a clear preference of going back to the East Coast, the...
MLB
Nats seek starting pitching, power heading into '23
SAN DIEGO -- The Nationals arrived for the 2022 Winter Meetings two weeks after non-tendering a starting pitcher and designated hitter/first baseman, and just one week after signing a potential starting third baseman and an outfielder. But even after those early offseason moves, there still are several needs for the...
MLB
McGriff's impact in Atlanta: 'Everything and everyone caught on fire'
SAN DIEGO -- Asked to assess what Fred McGriff meant to the Braves, Chipper Jones honored his latest fellow Hall of Famer with a fitting response. “The proof is in the pudding,” Jones said. “From the second he got there, everything and everyone caught on fire.”. It still...
MLB
Balkovec represents what's possible for women in baseball
Representation can go a long way. There were few women in baseball when Rachel Balkovec began making her way through the ranks in 2012, and they were some of the figures who helped lead her to where she is today as a Minor League manager in the Yankees' organization -- and the first full-time female manager in affiliated baseball history.
MLB
These walks crucial to Crew, without ball four
SAN DIEGO -- Craig Counsell and Matt Arnold have their best arguments when they’re out on what Arnold calls “old man walks” in Whitefish Bay, Wis., the suburban hamlet where the National League’s longest-tenured manager and the Brewers’ new leader of baseball operations live just a few blocks apart.
MLB
Cashman: Yanks 'negotiating hard' in pursuit of Judge
SAN DIEGO -- The Yankees were on the phone with Aaron Judge one day after the end of the American League Championship Series and have made multiple contract offers to the free agent since that time, according to general manager Brian Cashman, who said his dialogue with the slugger’s camp continued on Monday.
MLB
Angels add veteran reliever Estévez on two-year deal
SAN DIEGO -- The Angels fortified their bullpen at the Winter Meetings on Monday, as they agreed to terms with veteran reliever Carlos Estévez on a two-year deal worth $13.5 million -- $6.75 million annually. Estévez is coming off a strong year with the Rockies, as he posted a...
MLB
Backstop on front burner for Guardians at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The first day of the Winter Meetings is in the books, and Sean Murphy is still on the trade market. The Guardians have reportedly been interested in the Oakland backstop all winter. The interest is there. The need is there. Now, we are waiting to see if a deal can get done.
MLB
Royals staying 'engaged' on all pitching fronts
SAN DIEGO -- The Royals are trying to get better on the pitching front. And they’re doing that in multiple ways. The most obvious, of course, is to add to the pitching staff externally. As the Winter Meetings began at the Manchester Grand Hyatt this week, the Royals remained hopeful of an eventual reunion with Zack Greinke and they would also like to add a swingman-type who could serve as both a rotation and bullpen option.
MLB
D-backs open to every avenue to improve team
SAN DIEGO -- The rumor about the D-backs' interest in free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts started last week when ESPN's Jeff Passan reported it. Monday, the first day of the Winter Meetings, MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi said the D-backs were "among the most serious Xander Bogaerts suitors." Given that...
MLB
All-Star closer on trading block? Inside the Winter Meetings rumors
SAN DIEGO -- The free-agent market is relatively thin on proven closers, but the trade market might now include a prominent name for clubs at the Winter Meetings seeking late-inning bullpen help. According to a source, Liam Hendriks’ name has surfaced in trade talks between the White Sox and multiple...
MLB
Blue Jays looking for right fit to fill out rotation
SAN DIEGO -- Each MLB offseason is quiet until it suddenly isn’t. Now that the Winter Meetings have ushered in a rush of movement, it’s quickly nearing decision time for the Blue Jays. Starting pitching sits atop Toronto’s shopping list, and that market is beginning to open up...
MLB
'Euphoria': deGrom signing elevates Rangers' expectations
SAN DIEGO -- The week after Thanksgiving, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was feeling a little under the weather. By the following Thursday, GM Chris Young knew exactly what would make him feel better. “I got you some medicine. I got you a pitcher,” Young said he told Bochy on the...
MLB
Rays believe Eflin's best days are on the horizon
SAN DIEGO -- The Rays have not yet finalized their three-year, $40 million contract with right-hander Zach Eflin, but general manager Peter Bendix provided a simple reason why they were willing to offer Eflin the largest free-agent deal in franchise history. “The best of him is in front of him,”...
MLB
Here is the star-studded 2022 All-MLB Team
While the All-Star Game honors the best players from the season’s first half and the end-of-season awards are distributed to the top players in each league, only the All-MLB Team takes into consideration the totality of the entire season while also honoring the best players across the Major Leagues, as a whole.
MLB
Goldy's All-MLB nod extends awards season sweep
During an offseason in which he completed a near sweep of MLB’s major individual awards, star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt added another top honor to his already impressive list of accomplishments on Monday. Goldschmidt, winner of the National League MVP, Hank Aaron, Silver Slugger, MLBPA’s Most Outstanding Player and...
MLB
Rule 5 prospects to keep an eye on
SAN DIEGO -- After a one-year hiatus, the Rule 5 Draft is back. And Wednesday afternoon (5 p.m. ET/2 PT) will mark the first time since 2019 that the baseball world will be coming together for the event in person. Figuring out who might get taken in the Major League phase is always a bit of an adventure, but we’re here for the ride.
Comments / 0