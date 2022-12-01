Dana Brooke may be heading towards a different character. Brooke started showing signs of frustration following her recent loss to NXT’s Zoey Stark on WWE Main Event. Stark is the most recent member of NXT to have a showing on the program. In the past several weeks there have been several NXT Superstars that have had matches on Main Event against Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Asuka.

2 DAYS AGO