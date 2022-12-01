Read full article on original website
Dana Brooke Hints Character Change After Recent Match Loss
Dana Brooke may be heading towards a different character. Brooke started showing signs of frustration following her recent loss to NXT’s Zoey Stark on WWE Main Event. Stark is the most recent member of NXT to have a showing on the program. In the past several weeks there have been several NXT Superstars that have had matches on Main Event against Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Asuka.
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
Kevin Owens Says Working Indies While Still In WWE ‘Feels Like More Of A Possibility Than Ever’
Kevin Owens recently made an appearance on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast to discuss various topics. Owens shared his idea during the interview of making appearances for independent companies while under contract with WWE. He said,. “I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I...
Jerry Lawler Rescued By MLB Player At Local Indie Show
Former Major League baseball player Todd Frazier shared a post on Instagram where he helped Jerry Lawler during the Stand Alone Wrestling event last night in Toms River, New Jersey. Frazier came to Lawler’s aid when Lawler faced Rik Ratchet, with Prince Nana and Marc Coralluzo interfering and trying to attack Lawler during the match. You can view some clips from the event that Frazier posted on Instagram below:
Fuego Del Sol Comments On The Possibility Of An ROH TV Show, More
AEW wrestler Fuego Del Sol was a recent guest on “The AJ Awesome Show” to discuss a variety of topics, including the possibility of an ROH television show and why it would help both the AEW and ROH rosters. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
Results From WWE Live Event In Rochester, NY: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma defeated Xia Li. The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (Mia Yim...
AEW Rampage Results (12/2/2022)
Shane Taylor calls out Keith Lee for leaving his friends behind, like he and Swerve Strickland. At Final Battle, he wants to settle this, so he better get ready. Strickland pops up, but Lee asks if he can even count on him. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass get in the...
Dustin Rhodes To Announce His Retirement In 2023, More News
According to a tweet from the Premier Streaming Network, Dustin Rhodes will be retiring from in-ring competition next year. During a recent set of the Blizzard Brawl TV tapings, the AEW wrestler and producer announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active wrestler. Rhodes began his career in 1988, wrestling for more than 30 years.
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Gainesville, FL: Tag Team Headliner
WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday night from Gainesville, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. NXT Women’s Title Match- Ivy Nile defeated Mandy Rose (c) via DQ, Mandy Rose retains the title. This turns into a 6-women tag team match. Ivy Nile,...
Arn Anderson Reveals What He’s Hoping For His Son Brock In The Wrestling Industry
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the power of the promo and what he’s hoping for his son Brock in the wrestling industry. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On being voted best interview in 1990 by...
Booker T Reveals Who Should Win A Match Between The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the rumors of The Rock facing off against Roman Reigns, and why he believes Reigns should be protected at all costs. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Dax Harwood Hypes FTR vs. The Acclaimed On AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill News, More
FTR will be getting a shot at the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed next week on AEW Dynamite. FTR’s Cash Wheeler took to Twitter over the weekend to hype the bout. He wrote,. “We’ve had a great year. Maybe the best of our careers. 3 titles. Some...
Finn Balor Has Been Very Impressed With Dominik Mysterio’s Heel Work
Finn Balor has been very impressed with Dominik Mysterio’s heel work as of late. Speaking to BT Sport, The Judgment Day leader opened up on his admiration for the way Dominik has transitioned into his new role. He said,. “He was thrown this huge curveball where he’s now turning...
Jimmy Korderas Calls MJF/William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite A ‘Masterpiece’
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a huge fan of the way Tony Khan booked MJF’s turn on William Regal during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Korderas took to his “Reffin’ Rant” series on Twitter, calling the entire segment a “masterpiece.” For those who may have missed it, MJF attacked Regal with his trademark brass knuckles. Korderas said,
Sami Zayn Opens Up On How His Storyline With The Bloodline Began
During a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opened up on his current storyline with The Bloodline, including how it initially began. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how the storyline with The Bloodline started:...
Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Earning The Respect Of Mickie James, More
During a recent interview with DAZN, Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo commented on earning the respect of Mickie James. The former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion also opened up on her own place in the wrestling business. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On earning Mickie James’...
Bruce Prichard Comments On Vince McMahon Wanting To Do Undertaker vs. Nailz, More
During the latest edition of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, WWE executive and creative team writer Bruce Prichard commented on the plans for The Ultimate Warrior to potentially win WWF World Championship from Ric Flair, Vince McMahon’s plans to do an Undertaker vs. Nailz match, and more.
Impact Wrestling Throwback Throwdown III Results
Here are the results for Impact Wrestling’s Throwback Throwdown III PPV airing on December 2, 2022, from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. On this show, the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) takes on Great Lakes Unionized Wrestling (G.L.U.W) for control of the territory. Impact Wrestling Throwback...
Carmella Thanks Fans For Support After Suffering Miscarriage
WWE RAW Superstar Carmella has expressed her gratitude to those who have shown their love and support for her after a recent miscarriage. In October, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion said that she suffered an early miscarriage the previous month and that it was important for people to not be ashamed to tell their stories.
