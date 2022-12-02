Read full article on original website
Arizona WR Dorian Singer enters transfer portal
One of the top wide receivers in college football intends to transfer as Arizona’s Dorian Singer entered the portal on Monday. Singer confirmed multiple reports by posting a message to Twitter. He said he entered the portal after “long talks” with his family. He also said he appreciated his Arizona teammates for “keeping my confidence high and holding me to a high ceiling on and off the field.”
