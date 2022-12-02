Read full article on original website
REVIEW: ‘In Holiday Fashion’ Cocktail Celebrates the Season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Unwind this winter with the “In Holiday Fashion” cocktail from Oasis Canteen in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This small bar is near Echo Lake, next to “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!”. In Holiday Fashion – $15. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Rosemary Syrup, Cranberry, Lime, and...
Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction Entrance Takes Shape in Universal Studios Florida
Another layer of sheathing and the first layer of plaster has been added to the entrance façade of the upcoming Minions Villain-Con attraction in Universal Studios Florida. Last time we shared a construction update, the entrance archway was almost completely covered in yellow weather-proof sheathing. This new layer of...
Universal Studios Florida Prepares for Mannheim Steamroller 2022 Holiday Concerts
Universal has prepared the Universal Music Plaza Stage in Universal Studios Florida for this season’s Mannheim Steamroller holiday concerts. Signs to the sides of the stage advertise the concert dates: December 3, 4, 10, and 11. The concerts are all at 7:00 p.m., but are subject to change. Just...
Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure
As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Reopens With New Generic Flooring
In October, we reported on the construction that had begun at the Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida. As reported, the store has reopened and will be re-themed in the near future. Last month, we stated that the shop was getting a new floor, as well as a little...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
New ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Mickey Ear Headband Arrives at Walt Disney World
Can’t choose between the Jedi and the Sith? Well, you don’t have to with this new “Star Wars” lightsaber Mickey ear headband, featuring both a blue and a laser sword. The ears and headband are covered in black pleather. One ear has a blue edge, while...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/2/22 (Schwab’s Pharmacy ‘Puss in Boots’ Overlay, Universal’s Great Movie Escape Prepares to Open, Fresh Cotton Candy, and More)
It’s another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort and we’re back and ready to check out everything that’s new. We started our morning wandering around CityWalk and spotted a fun new addition to the Christmas tree in the Universal Legacy Store. The Kong arm from...
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo
Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Confirms Epic Universe to Open Summer 2025, Takes Shot at Disney Animation
Today at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell confirmed that Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s third theme park will be opened in the summer of 2025. During a question and answer session, Shell stated “We’re right on track. Literally right on track.”
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour One of the Cutest Disney Hotel Rooms on Earth Themed to Chip & Dale!
During a recent trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, we stayed in a standard floor Chip ‘n Dale room at the Disney Ambassador Hotel. This hotel is themed to America in the 1930s during the golden age of Hollywood. it features elegant art deco designs and a variety of guest rooms themed to Disney characters. In this case, the room is themed to those beloved chipmunks, Chip and Dale (and their friend Clarice too).
‘Below Deck Adventure’: Oriana Clears up ‘EpauletGate’ – ‘It Was a Big Misunderstanding’ [Exclusive]
Oriana Schneps said she was hired as a second stew for 'Below Deck Adventure' and that the epaulet issue was a big misunderstanding with chief stew Faye Clarke.
RUMOR: Paint the Night Electrical Parade May Return to Disneyland Resort in 2023
Reports indicate that the Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Resort next year. The parade debuted in 2015 for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. It has a rather spotty performance history, ending its initial run in September 2016 only to return for the holiday season. It was replaced by the original Main Street Electrical Parade’s return (one of many) in January 2017.
New ‘Back to the Future’ Clock Tower Medallion Available in Universal Legacy Store
Universal has replaced the “Back to the Future” medallion available in the collectible medallions machine of the Universal Legacy Store in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The previous medallion available depicted the DeLorean from “Back to the Future.” The design sold out, so a new “Back to the Future” design has been added.
New Dinosaur Collectible Medallions in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
A new machine for collectible medallions featuring dinosaurs has been installed in Jurassic Outfitters at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. There are four medallion designs available in the machine. One medallion is $5 or you can purchase all four for $15. When purchasing all four you can use a credit...
Haunted Mansion Model Kit Now Available at Disneyland Resort
Just when you thought you might have one too many Disney model kits, along come the Haunted Mansion Model Kit. We found this at the World of Disney in Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. As the Ghost Host says, “There is always room for one more.”. Haunted...
13 New ‘Harry Potter’ Interactive Wands Debut at Ollivander’s Including Florida Exclusive at Universal Orlando Resort, Previous Designs Now Retired
13 new interactive wands have arrived right on schedule at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. One of the wand designs is exclusive to Florida, and the other Universal parks worldwide will have their own exclusives, too. All of the new designs are $63, just like...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/30/22 (Boba Fett Ears, Big Feet Baymax, Santa Meet & Greet, & More)
As we were walking up to the park entrance, we spotted the Lilly Belle in the station. The Walter E. Disney has been seen testing on the tracks quite often but this is the first time we are seeing the Lily Belle out. There is an adorable new Big Feet...
NEW Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World
A new Aristocats Dooney & Bourke collection has pawed its way into Hollywood Studios and everyone will want to be a cat with one of these three new stunning handbags. Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly chic new collection which is available at the Majestic Theater Store.
