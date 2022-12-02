ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction Entrance Takes Shape in Universal Studios Florida

Another layer of sheathing and the first layer of plaster has been added to the entrance façade of the upcoming Minions Villain-Con attraction in Universal Studios Florida. Last time we shared a construction update, the entrance archway was almost completely covered in yellow weather-proof sheathing. This new layer of...
Universal Studios Florida Prepares for Mannheim Steamroller 2022 Holiday Concerts

Universal has prepared the Universal Music Plaza Stage in Universal Studios Florida for this season’s Mannheim Steamroller holiday concerts. Signs to the sides of the stage advertise the concert dates: December 3, 4, 10, and 11. The concerts are all at 7:00 p.m., but are subject to change. Just...
Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure

As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort

Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo

Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour One of the Cutest Disney Hotel Rooms on Earth Themed to Chip & Dale!

During a recent trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, we stayed in a standard floor Chip ‘n Dale room at the Disney Ambassador Hotel. This hotel is themed to America in the 1930s during the golden age of Hollywood. it features elegant art deco designs and a variety of guest rooms themed to Disney characters. In this case, the room is themed to those beloved chipmunks, Chip and Dale (and their friend Clarice too).
RUMOR: Paint the Night Electrical Parade May Return to Disneyland Resort in 2023

Reports indicate that the Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Resort next year. The parade debuted in 2015 for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. It has a rather spotty performance history, ending its initial run in September 2016 only to return for the holiday season. It was replaced by the original Main Street Electrical Parade’s return (one of many) in January 2017.
New ‘Back to the Future’ Clock Tower Medallion Available in Universal Legacy Store

Universal has replaced the “Back to the Future” medallion available in the collectible medallions machine of the Universal Legacy Store in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The previous medallion available depicted the DeLorean from “Back to the Future.” The design sold out, so a new “Back to the Future” design has been added.
Haunted Mansion Model Kit Now Available at Disneyland Resort

Just when you thought you might have one too many Disney model kits, along come the Haunted Mansion Model Kit. We found this at the World of Disney in Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. As the Ghost Host says, “There is always room for one more.”. Haunted...
NEW Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

A new Aristocats Dooney & Bourke collection has pawed its way into Hollywood Studios and everyone will want to be a cat with one of these three new stunning handbags. Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly chic new collection which is available at the Majestic Theater Store.

