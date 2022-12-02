Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
WTVC
TDOT awards phase II construction contract for I-75/I-24 split change; Almost $161 M
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has awarded a contract in the amount of $160,954,545.00 to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Charleston, Tennessee. The contract is for what TDOT is calling phase II in the I-75/I-24 split modification process. The project will extend from Spring...
WTVC
New rules in effect on Tennessee's controversial third grade retention law
New rules went into effect this week surrounding Tennessee's controversial third grade retention law. The law says third grade students are at risk of getting held back if they do not pass the state reading test. Students must take mandatory summer school and/or tutoring the following school year to avoid getting held back.
Comments / 0