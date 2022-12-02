Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Zucker Reacts to Jordan Binnington's Antics Towards Penguins
Jordan Binnington is a Stanley Cup Champion goalie, but sure didn't act like it against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NBC Sports
Cassidy returns to TD Garden as Vegas ends Boston's home winning streak
BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's return to TD Garden was hyped up as a potential Stanley Cup Final preview and it didn't disappoint. The Vegas Golden Knights took a commanding 3-0 lead early in the second period, but the Bruins stormed back with two goals in the second period and a power-play tally in the third period to force overtime. After a scoreless OT period in which Boston couldn't score with the man advantage, former Bruin Reilly Smith won the game for Vegas in the shootout.
NBC Sports
Bruins honor Cassidy with video tribute in ex-coach's return to Boston
BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy was the Bruins head coach for five-plus seasons beginning in 2017 and enjoyed plenty of success with the Original Six franchise. In an era when tribute videos are given to pretty much everyone, Cassidy is actually deserving of one based on his time in Boston. And...
AUDIO: Chip Kelly on UCLA Playing Pitt in the Sun Bowl
UCLA Chip Kelly talked about UCLA playing in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the Panthers' coaching staff, particpation from his players in the game, the benefit of the extra practices for the team and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.
NBC Sports
Kings fans chant 'Light the Beam' after blowout win in LA
The "Light the Beam" chants are slowly taking over cities across the NBA and Los Angeles was the next city on the list. In Sacramento's 123-96 drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, Kings fans made themselves known by chanting "Light the Beam" in the waning moments of Saturday's contest.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR. Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four...
Comments / 0