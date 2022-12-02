Read full article on original website
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio
Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State
DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
Urbana Citizen
McGill speaks at school safety conference
WEST LIBERTY – Mr. Andy McGill, West Liberty-Salem Middle School principal, was a featured speaker at the Ohio School Safety Center Conference this month on behalf of The Principal Recovery Network. The Conference was a collaborative effort between the United States Department of Homeland Security, The Principal’s Recovery Network, the Ohio School Safety Center, and Southern State Community College to answer an overwhelming request for more training regarding active school shooter incidents.
West Carrollton shows holiday spirit with annual holiday festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton has the holiday spirit as their annual holiday festival returns. The free holiday festival is held by the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton Civic Center, the city says. […]
foxbaltimore.com
Dunbar Football wins second straight state championship, 12th overall
WBFF — Dunbar Football continued its reign over 2A/1A, capping off another undefeated season with its second straight state championship. The Poets found themselves in unfamiliar territory, down 13-0, but Lawrence Smith's team battled back and chipped away at the Patuxent lead. Tony Hart has made big plays for...
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
Crews respond to commercial fire in Riverside
Authorities received a call at 5:26 on the report of a commercial fire at Flying Ace Express Car Wash in Riverside.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Winds knock out power across the Miami Valley for several hours
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds made their way into the Miami Valley early Saturday morning, and some parts of the area experienced power outages. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring […]
Urbana Citizen
‘No Shave November’
During the month of November, members of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office participated in “No Shave November.”. During this campaign, Sheriff Matt Melvin, deputies and civilian employees put down their razors and cultivated their facial hair in order to raise funds to support the fight against cancer. At...
Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
dayton.com
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
A local dance show is now an arts-based charitable nonprofit. Dance Stomp Shake is a cultural event held during Black History Month at Wittenberg University that is both a showcase and competition with cash prizes. The dance show has been held two times over the last few years since 2019....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
