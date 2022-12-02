Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
Remembering Former Sun Editor in Chief Allan Metcalf ’61
Allan Metcalf ’61 — linguist, dialectologist and professor of English and Journalism — passed away earlier this year on Feb. 24. Friends and family remembered Metcalf as kind, open-minded, passionate and accomplished, with a life-long love of words. Growing up in Chicago, Illinois, where his father was...
Cornell Daily Sun
Ithaca Decarbonization Efforts Progress While Climate Equity Plans Stall
Nearly two and half years since the Ithaca Green New Deal was passed by the Ithaca Common Council, activists from the Finger Lakes chapter of The Climate Reality Project released a scorecard to track the city’s progress towards the Ithaca Green New Deal’s goals. “With the IGND Scorecard,...
Cornell Daily Sun
SweetnSalty: The Sweet Tooth we Need Before Finals
Just about two weeks ago, a new restaurant on 407 Eddy Street in Collegetown opened named SweetnSalty. I felt a pang of sadness in my heart after barely recovering from Waffle Frolic’s tragic closure. As I stumbled upon this place, I was attracted by the offering of waffles with ice cream as I yearned for delicious waffles in Ithaca after a stressful day of classes.
Cornell Daily Sun
Laurie Hernandez Speaks on Mental Health and Gymnastics at Cornell Q&A
Two-time Olympic Medalist and Dancing With the Stars Champion Laurie Hernandez discussed gymnastics and mental health in a Friday night talk. During the event, Hernandez shared that her journey to Team U.S.A. was one characterized by injuries, setbacks and resilience. The Cornell University Program Board, in collaboration with La Asociacion...
Cornell Daily Sun
Early Morning Fire in Collegetown Apartment Building, Leaves Some Students Displaced
This story has been updated. Early Monday morning, a fire began at Collegetown Center, an apartment complex on Dryden Road that many students reside in. Residents of the building were safely evacuated. The firefighters are ensuring there is no carbon monoxide before allowing people back into the building, and that...
Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Hockey Holds on for Narrow 1-0 Victory Over Dartmouth
This story has been updated. After falling to Harvard in overtime on Friday night, men’s hockey played another close game against Dartmouth on Saturday. This time, Cornell emerged from a nail-biter with a 1-0 victory over Dartmouth (1-8-1, 1-5-1 ECAC). “This was a big confidence boost for us coming...
Cornell Daily Sun
NLRB Examines Starbucks Alleged Use of Intimidation, Coercion and Retaliation, Signaling Potential Reopening of Collegetown Location
Collegetown Starbucks, once a loved destination for many Cornellians seeking a social hub and caffeinated beverage, closed permanently on June 10 after maintaining a strong foothold for more than 15 years. Starbucks Workers United almost immediately filed a complaint against the corporation, alleging the Starbucks of unlawfully closing its Collegetown location in retaliation without discussing the decision to close.
