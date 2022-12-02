Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers.

The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed by the sound of the crash.

They say the 24-year veteran of the department was on-duty driving an unmarked police vehicle and traveling westbound on Tuckahoe Road when a BMW sedan traveling eastbound apparently lost control and crossed into the opposite lanes.

They say the car struck the sergeant’s vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.

Officials say the sergeant was the only person in the police vehicle.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with critical injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the BMW was also taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the operator of the bus suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Officials say several of the approximately 30 passengers on the bus were treated at scene for minor injuries.

Several officers from the Yonkers Police Department lined up outside the trauma unit at Jacobi Medical Center flashing their lights for several minutes, almost as a way to say goodbye to their fallen brother.

His body left the trauma unit in a slow procession of squad cars.

In an official statement, the Yonkers Police Department said their hearts are broken at the loss of one of their own.

The department also asked for the public to keep the sergeant's family in their thoughts and prayers.

Police are withholding the officer's name until his family is fully notified.

As of Thursday night, Tuckahoe Road remains closed in both directions as police continue to investigate.