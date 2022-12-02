Read full article on original website
KDRV
Medford man jailed for gun, police chase charges in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Medford man faces nine criminal charges today accusing him of various crimes involving a weapon and a police chase. The Klamath Falls Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says today 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford has charges of Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm at Another and other charges.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK SUSPECT FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a suspect following an alleged elude incident on Friday afternoon. A DCSO report said at about 2:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 2000 block of Fort Ranch Road near Glendale. The deputy could see that the man was a 29-year old known to have warrants, so asked him to exit the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to take off and the pursuit ensued. It went up Fort Branch Road but the deputy lost sight of the vehicle due to road conditions.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT
A Roseburg woman was jailed, following an alleged theft on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 3:45 p.m. an officer contacted the 27-year old after a store owner in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard said the suspect concealed a sweater into her bag and didn’t attempt to pay for it when she paid for other items during checkout.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP SUNDAY
Two people were jailed following a traffic stop on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:40 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations, near the intersection of Crystal Ridge Court and Highway 99 North in the Oakland area. 26-year old Johnny Wells was detained...
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE INTO SIDE OF A BUILDING SATURDAY NIGHT IN ROSEBURG
A vehicle hit a building on West Harvard Avenue on Saturday night, causing major damage. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling east when the driver passed out at the wheel in the 1500 block of Harvard. The vehicle slammed into a cinderblock fence near Harvard Dental group, which sent the sedan up and into the side of the building. The impact send cinderblock through the next fence and into the parking lot of T-Mart.
jacksoncountyor.org
Murder Suspect Identified, Detectives Seeking Public's Help (Photo)
RUCH, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are asking the public for their assistance in locating a suspect wanted for murder in the shooting homicide that occurred last Monday in Ruch, Ore. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of menacing. He is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5’11” tall, with a slender build, brown eyes, and black hair. Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. If you have additional information on the suspect or homicide, call the JCSO Tip Line at (541) 774-8333 and reference case 22-6947.
jacksoncountyor.org
UPDATE: Murder Suspect in Custody After Public Tip (Photo)
RUCH, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. Thank you to our community for the information that helped bring him into custody. There is no further information at this time.
YAHOO!
Stolen car saga drags on for Medford family
Dec. 4—It's been more than a month since a Grants Pass man rammed a Medford police cruiser with a stolen car, led the cops on a chase through west Medford and fired at officers during a nearly eight-hour standoff in a warehouse on Brian Way. The car thief, Daniel...
KDRV
One dead from apartment fire in Yreka
YREKA, Calif -- One person has been confirmed dead in the structure fire at Pine Green Apartments. Yreka Police confirmed that one person has died in the fire that began last night, but are withholding the name until their family is notified. Several others are dealing with smoke related injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
KDRV
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
KTVL
Missing woman found in Curry County hasn't returned home
Grants Pass Police Department says a woman, previously located by Curry County Search and Rescue teams, has yet to return home. According to officials, 72-year-old Josephine Golden of Grants Pass was located in the early evening of Nov. 29 on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue crews provided her with fuel for her vehicle and helped her get back to the Gold Beach area.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN INJURED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A Roseburg man was injured in a single vehicle wreck on Thursday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 9:10 p.m. a deputy responded to the accident in the 2000 block of Melrose Road. When he arrived, the driver of a sports car was being treated by medical personnel. The 23-year old said he didn’t know what happened. He said he was driving and the next thing he knew, he was surrounded by medics. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
