Medford man arrested in Klamath County after vehicle pursuit
MIDLAND, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a Medford man was arrested Friday afternoon after he showed up at a home, making threats with a handgun. According to officials, 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford showed up at the home in Midland wearing a bulletproof vest. Latham left the scene before officers arrived and began traveling southbound on Highway 97.
Man rescued after stranded in snow for 2 days
PROSPECT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team says it saved a 77-year-old man this morning who was stranded in the snow for two days. According to officials, the man was reported missing in the area of Elk Creek Road outside Prospect late last night. Search...
Mother arrested after 19-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a woman Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl. According to detectives, the overdose happened on Sept. 15 at a home on Derby Road in Butte Falls. The child was given multiple doses of Narcan and life-flighted to...
Ruch murder suspect pleads not guilty
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The man accused of murder for the death of Luis Ayala-Zavala last month appeared in court Monday afternoon. Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. Jackson County Sheriff's Office detectives say the homicide happened at a marijuana...
Delays continue for Dungeness crab season
An update from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says that three out of the four Oregon meat recovery areas, Astoria, Port Orford and Brookings, that were retested for domoic acid did not meet recovery criteria, further delaying the opening of commercial Dungeness crab season. Current Crab Bio Toxin...
'Family Wellness Wonderland' brings fun and health to Douglas County Fairgrounds
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A free "Family Wellness Wonderland" will offer games, activities, Santa and immunizations and health and wellness information to Douglas County families on December 17. The event is hosted by the Creating Community Resilience Coalition (CCR), a collaboration between 11 organizations including Aviva Health. The event...
Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens this weekend
MT. ASHLAND, Ore. — Mount Ashland Ski Area announced it will open for the season Saturday, Dec. 10. Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 - 12. The holiday schedule will begin on Dec. 15, meaning the ski area will be open 7 days a week until Jan. 2.
Oregonians see gas prices drop, crude oil lowest price in a year
Drivers are getting an early holiday gift as gas prices continue to drop in all 50 states. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.38. The Oregon average is down 26 cents from last week to $4.16 a gallon. For the metro areas, the...
