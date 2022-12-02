ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

KVAL

Medford man arrested in Klamath County after vehicle pursuit

MIDLAND, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a Medford man was arrested Friday afternoon after he showed up at a home, making threats with a handgun. According to officials, 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford showed up at the home in Midland wearing a bulletproof vest. Latham left the scene before officers arrived and began traveling southbound on Highway 97.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Man rescued after stranded in snow for 2 days

PROSPECT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team says it saved a 77-year-old man this morning who was stranded in the snow for two days. According to officials, the man was reported missing in the area of Elk Creek Road outside Prospect late last night. Search...
PROSPECT, OR
KVAL

Mother arrested after 19-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a woman Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl. According to detectives, the overdose happened on Sept. 15 at a home on Derby Road in Butte Falls. The child was given multiple doses of Narcan and life-flighted to...
BUTTE FALLS, OR
KVAL

Ruch murder suspect pleads not guilty

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The man accused of murder for the death of Luis Ayala-Zavala last month appeared in court Monday afternoon. Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. Jackson County Sheriff's Office detectives say the homicide happened at a marijuana...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Delays continue for Dungeness crab season

An update from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says that three out of the four Oregon meat recovery areas, Astoria, Port Orford and Brookings, that were retested for domoic acid did not meet recovery criteria, further delaying the opening of commercial Dungeness crab season. Current Crab Bio Toxin...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens this weekend

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. — Mount Ashland Ski Area announced it will open for the season Saturday, Dec. 10. Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 - 12. The holiday schedule will begin on Dec. 15, meaning the ski area will be open 7 days a week until Jan. 2.
ASHLAND, OR

