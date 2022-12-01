Former president Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he never advocated for an end to America’s constitution despite having called for its “termination” just days ago.On Saturday, the twice-impeached ex-president took to his Truth Social platform to argue that social media platforms’ work with 2020 presidential campaigns (including his own) amounted to “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party.” He also asked if the US should somehow discard the results of the election he lost or call a new election even though neither course is allowed under US...

