Trump falsely claims he never called to ‘terminate’ US constitution despite having said exactly that
Former president Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he never advocated for an end to America’s constitution despite having called for its “termination” just days ago.On Saturday, the twice-impeached ex-president took to his Truth Social platform to argue that social media platforms’ work with 2020 presidential campaigns (including his own) amounted to “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party.” He also asked if the US should somehow discard the results of the election he lost or call a new election even though neither course is allowed under US...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
New Hampshire lawmakers skip WH ball over Biden’s support of moving state’s primary
Two New Hampshire lawmakers are boycotting the White House congressional ball on Monday over a plan backed by President Biden that would move the Granite State’s Democratic presidential primary back several days. Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan will be absent from the festive annual event at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave after expressing their anger over the primary shakeup proposal that the 80-year-old president says will promote more diversity in the nominating process. “As Senator Shaheen has said, the President’s proposal unnecessarily makes Democrats in New Hampshire, from the top to the bottom of the ticket, vulnerable in 2024,” a spokeswoman for...
