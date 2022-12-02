Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Making Date Night Special With PopUp Datez
CHARLOTTE, NC — Popup Datez stopped by Rising to show off a winter wonderland in a igloo. Popup Datez creates a unique experience for couples, families, or friends. Whether you’re marking a personal milestone or celebrating a family graduation, Popup Datez have you covered with a luxurious design, unforgettable music, floral arrangements and more.
charlottemagazine.com
Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi
I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC
Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
WCNC
Trying Pilk, the new Pepsi holiday drink
Wake Up Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy and Briana Harper try Pilk. It's inspired by a "dirty soda" TikTok trend, where people add cream and syrup to their soda.
2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Brad Panovich picked by Queen City Nerve readers as Charlotte's best TV personality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Nerve readers have cast their votes for the Best In The Nest for 2022. From the tastiest eateries to the best parks in Charlotte, readers of the city's alternative newspaper made their voices heard about their favorite parts of it. The newspaper's readers also...
Two dogs in North Carolina need adopting amid potential euthanasia at overwhelmed shelter
The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Care & Control shelter in North Carolina is currently at capacity and may face tough choices in the future. Macy and Coco are two dogs desperate for a home.
scoopcharlotte.com
Shop The Buttercup for Everyone on Your List
If you’re in a time pinch and just need to get as much checked off the gifting list as possible ~ all in one place ~ you can’t miss with The Buttercup in Myers Park (the Harris Teeter shopping plaza at Providence and Providence aka Queens and Queens).
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville officially opens largest skatepark in the Carolinas (Photos)
The Town of Mooresville officially opened its new $2.8 million skatepark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, the new facility is the largest skate park in the Carolinas. The park has two bowls and an urban street course, a viewing area and restrooms.
WBTV
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 12 hours ago. CMPD officer...
wccbcharlotte.com
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
scoopcharlotte.com
Local Holiday Sweets & Treats to Make Your Days Merry & Bright
Shop our favorite local bakers and bakeries for your desserts and sweet treats to spread holiday cheer as well as support local this year. Pies, Savory Quiches, Cheesecake, Crisp & more. Orders open until 12/20 with three options for pick up on 12/23 10a-12p | TBC Kitchen (901 Berryhill Rd) | Regional Farmer’s Market, Building B | Summit Coffee Plaza(NoDa)
WCNC
'If you look good, you feel good' | Charlotte woman provides hair essentials for underserved women
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Glenisha Thomas hoped to provide for those in need even as she experienced one of her lowest points with homelessness. From there, the idea of Pretty Ponytails grew. "It was such a humbling experience that god would choose me to provide such an important task and...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
WFAE.org
How Charlotte wormed its way out of a longtime sticky scourge
Charlotte has nearly rid itself of a problem that bedeviled the city for years. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, wonders if that’s a model we could live by one inch at a time. The other day I heard a word I hadn’t thought of...
