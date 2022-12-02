ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas

GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
wccbcharlotte.com

Making Date Night Special With PopUp Datez

CHARLOTTE, NC — Popup Datez stopped by Rising to show off a winter wonderland in a igloo. Popup Datez creates a unique experience for couples, families, or friends. Whether you’re marking a personal milestone or celebrating a family graduation, Popup Datez have you covered with a luxurious design, unforgettable music, floral arrangements and more.
charlottemagazine.com

Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi

I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC

Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
WCNC

Trying Pilk, the new Pepsi holiday drink

Wake Up Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy and Briana Harper try Pilk. It's inspired by a "dirty soda" TikTok trend, where people add cream and syrup to their soda.
WCNC

2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
scoopcharlotte.com

Shop The Buttercup for Everyone on Your List

If you’re in a time pinch and just need to get as much checked off the gifting list as possible ~ all in one place ~ you can’t miss with The Buttercup in Myers Park (the Harris Teeter shopping plaza at Providence and Providence aka Queens and Queens).
WBTV

Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville officially opens largest skatepark in the Carolinas (Photos)

The Town of Mooresville officially opened its new $2.8 million skatepark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, the new facility is the largest skate park in the Carolinas. The park has two bowls and an urban street course, a viewing area and restrooms.
WBTV

Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting

Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 12 hours ago. CMPD officer...
wccbcharlotte.com

Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
scoopcharlotte.com

Local Holiday Sweets & Treats to Make Your Days Merry & Bright

Shop our favorite local bakers and bakeries for your desserts and sweet treats to spread holiday cheer as well as support local this year. Pies, Savory Quiches, Cheesecake, Crisp & more. Orders open until 12/20 with three options for pick up on 12/23 10a-12p | TBC Kitchen (901 Berryhill Rd) | Regional Farmer’s Market, Building B | Summit Coffee Plaza(NoDa)
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
WFAE.org

How Charlotte wormed its way out of a longtime sticky scourge

Charlotte has nearly rid itself of a problem that bedeviled the city for years. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, wonders if that’s a model we could live by one inch at a time. The other day I heard a word I hadn’t thought of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy