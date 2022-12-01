Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Asked Cody Rhodes’ Permission Before Dusty Rhodes WarGames Tribute
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has continuously improved himself in various ways over the years. The Prizefighter is always ready to fight and did exactly that during Survivor Series WarGames. He also paid tribute to Dusty Rhodes but made sure to get Cody’s permission beforehand.
diva-dirt.com
Dana Brooke Hints Character Change After Recent Match Loss
Dana Brooke may be heading towards a different character. Brooke started showing signs of frustration following her recent loss to NXT’s Zoey Stark on WWE Main Event. Stark is the most recent member of NXT to have a showing on the program. In the past several weeks there have been several NXT Superstars that have had matches on Main Event against Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Asuka.
ringsidenews.com
Batista Says Rhea Ripley’s Shoulders Are ‘Bonkers’
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to establish herself as one of the top female Superstars in WWE. She is an imposing figure in the company, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, even Batista is in awe of Rhea Ripley’s physique. The Eradicator is having...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
tjrwrestling.net
Jordynne Grace Vs. Mickie James Match Announced With Huge Stipulation
There’s a big match coming for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title at Hard To Kill on January 13th as Jordynne Grace defends her title against Mickie James. For the last few months, former six-time WWE Women’s Champion and four-time TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James started a storyline called “The Last Rodeo.” As part of the story, Mickie has said that if she loses a match on her quest to become champion again, she will retire.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Retiring Next Year
The All Elite Wrestling roster is home to many up and coming professional wrestlers, but the company also has its fair share of veterans as well. Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since the beginning and at 53 years old he’s still able to go in the ring. However, recently Dustin has been hinting that his in-ring career is coming to an end and it looks like he’ll be making it official next year.
Updated List Of 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Participants
It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in this post. Kofi Kingston announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match (12/2/22) Announced List of...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
PWMania
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
wrestlinginc.com
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Yet Again On WWE SmackDown
Another month results in another gimmick change for Lacey Evans. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette aired for Lacey Evans that looked back at her time serving as a Marine. In the vignette, which you can see below, a voiceover talked about the WWE Superstar...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Match Will Kick Off WWE SmackDown
"WWE SmackDown" will kick off tonight's episode in a "helluva" way. The Bloodline is fresh off the heels of a Survivor Series victory in the WarGames match and it's all thanks to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. That match closed out the premium live event and now Zayn will begin "SmackDown" in a headline match. He will be taking on one of his opponents in Saturday's WarGames match, Sheamus. WWE made the announcement on Twitter courtesy of Cathy Kelley that the leader of The Brawling Brutes will take on Zayn in singles action.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
