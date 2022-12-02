Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Exclusive Hasbro reveal here on Fantha Tracks 4pm UK / 11am Eastern / 8am Pacific
Be sure to check back here later today for our latest Fantha Tracks reveal from Hasbro. We can say no more….other than it’s a Hasbro reveal that you’ll find here on Fantha Tracks at 4.00pm, so if you’re curious be sure to return later. Sale. Hardcover...
fanthatracks.com
Ahsoka Tano met Ahsoka Tano at GalaxyCon
Via the always awesome Dan Madsen, a great snap of the two actresses who have brought the character of Ahsoka Tano to life, Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson, photographed at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio. Sale. Hardcover Book. Horton, Cole (Author) English (Publication Language) 160 Pages - 03/21/2023 (Publication Date) -...
fanthatracks.com
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 5th December
It’s December and time for the fifth day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number five it’s the chosen one, Darth Vader. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some beloved Star Wars characters dressed in their winter best. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making these galactic heroes and villains a fine addition to your holiday décor. Who will join in on your celebrations? Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in height depending on character. The maximum figure height is approximately 2.1-inches tall.
Comments / 0