It’s December and time for the fifth day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number five it’s the chosen one, Darth Vader. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some beloved Star Wars characters dressed in their winter best. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making these galactic heroes and villains a fine addition to your holiday décor. Who will join in on your celebrations? Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in height depending on character. The maximum figure height is approximately 2.1-inches tall.

1 DAY AGO