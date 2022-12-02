Read full article on original website
‘Below Deck Adventure’: Oriana Clears up ‘EpauletGate’ – ‘It Was a Big Misunderstanding’ [Exclusive]
Oriana Schneps said she was hired as a second stew for 'Below Deck Adventure' and that the epaulet issue was a big misunderstanding with chief stew Faye Clarke.
Watch as Clever Ginger Cat Figures out How to Use Doorbell to Get Inside
Izzy the cat has worked out that if he positions himself in front of the doorbell camera and lets out a few meows his owner lets him in.
What is #CandyChallenge? K-Pop Group Starts New Dance Trend
NCT Dream shared a video dancing to their upcoming song, along with the hashtag #CandyChallenge, encouraging fans to join in on the dance.
Wordle Today #535 Tips, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, December 6 Challenge
Find out everything you need to know about "Wordle" #535, including clues and the answer to today's mystery word.
