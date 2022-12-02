ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots in an AFC Division matchup on Thursday night from Gillette Stadium.

The Bills improved to 8-3 on the season after their comeback win led by Josh Allen last week where they picked up a 28-25 win over the Lions. Buffalo has been good on the road this year while winning 3 of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Patriots are fighting for a playoff spot while winning five of their last seven games after dropping to 6-5 after a loss to Minnesota.

This will be a great game tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

  • When: Thursday, December 1
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime, fuboTV ABC (WKBW – Buffalo), FOX (WFXT-DT – Boston, MA)
  • Live Stream: Prime Video (watch now)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

How to watch the TNF this season

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills (-4) vs. New England Patriots

Over/Under: 43.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

