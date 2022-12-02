Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots in an AFC Division matchup on Thursday night from Gillette Stadium.

The Bills improved to 8-3 on the season after their comeback win led by Josh Allen last week where they picked up a 28-25 win over the Lions. Buffalo has been good on the road this year while winning 3 of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Patriots are fighting for a playoff spot while winning five of their last seven games after dropping to 6-5 after a loss to Minnesota.

This will be a great game tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

When: Thursday, December 1

Thursday, December 1 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime, fuboTV ABC (WKBW – Buffalo), FOX (WFXT-DT – Boston, MA)

Amazon Prime, fuboTV ABC (WKBW – Buffalo), FOX (WFXT-DT – Boston, MA) Live Stream: Prime Video (watch now)

Prime Video (watch now) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills (-4) vs. New England Patriots

Over/Under: 43.5

