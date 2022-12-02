ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona vs. Utah, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4ysM_0jUY0Sav00

The No. 4 ranked Arizona Wildcats will meet the Utah Utes meet in college basketball action on Thursday night from the Jon M. Huntsman Center

Arizona is coming off an 81-79 win over Creighton to improve to 6-0 on the year, while Utah improved to 5-2 with a win over the University of St. Thomas and this will be a different matchup against the #4 ranked Wildcats.

This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

#4 Arizona vs. Utah

  • When: Thursday, December 1
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: PAC 12 Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Arizona (-7.5) vs. Utah

O/U: 154.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win over Cal

Arizona bounced back from the loss at Utah by beating winless Cal on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center, evening its Pac-12 record at 1-1. The fourth-ranked Wildcats (7-1) don’t play again until Saturday when they face No. 10 Utah in Las Vegas. Coach Tommy Lloyd is expecting a tough week of practice ahead of that game, but not before taking Monday off.
ABC 15 News

Gas prices In Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
AZFamily

Weekend rain for southeast Arizona

Rainfall totals through the night could jump to an inch across the higher terrain east of Phoenix into tomorrow morning. First Alert Weather: 7-day Forecast for Dec. 3, 2022. Temperatures this afternoon in the valley will reach the mid 60s. Sunday will be a little warmer as we get back into the low 70s. Another front this upcoming week will knock temperatures back into the mid 60s however no rain is expected.
KTAR.com

Longtime US Representative Jim Kolbe of Arizona dies at 80

PHOENIX — Former U.S. Representative Jim Kolbe of Southern Arizona died at the age of 80. Kolbe served in the House of Representatives for 22 years (1985-2007) as a Republican and was succeeded by Gabby Giffords. He served in the Arizona Legislature before being elected in 1984 to Congress.
xpopress.com

Silica – Agates & Opals & Quartz, Oh My!

This elaborate title Silica – Agates & Opals & Quartz- Oh My! is the theme for this year’s 68th Annual Tucson Gem & Mineral Show® sponsored by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society. The show is held at the Tucson Convention Center, February 9-12, 2023. Lapidaries and collectors can find many agates, opals, and quartz specimens at that show, as well as spread throughout all the gem and mineral shows in the Tucson 2023 Showcase.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: 7-day Forecast for Dec. 3, 2022

The chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. Breaking it down in the simplest form, the chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. And the main band of showers could also be set up as far south as Tucson.
AZFamily

Rainy Saturday afternoon in store for parts of the valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Stay dry! We are tracking some rain for the valley this Saturday. Rain chances are around 60% to potentially see about half an inch. This rain will mostly impact the downtown, South Valley, east and southeast Valley. Globe and Tucson will see up to an inch this Saturday afternoon, so plan on wet conditions if traveling to the southeastern parts of the state. Northern Arizona and the mountain country will remain mostly dry and cloudy this weekend.
operawire.com

Arizona Opera Among Recipients of Major Grant from Arizona Governor’s Office

Arizona Opera is among four arts organizations to receive major support and aid from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s office. In an official press statement, the company noted that it would be a recipient of a grant of $500,000 as part of a $2 million COVID relief fund. “We’re incredibly...
Arizona Daily Wildcat

AZ unlikely to pass red flag law with GOP-controlled legislature

In the ongoing and heated battle for gun control throughout the country, the Arizona State Legislature has yet to agree on public safety reforms to stop increased gun violence. One of these reforms is the so-called red flag law. Red flag laws allow police, doctors and family members to legally...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
azpm.org

Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89

Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Dense fog hits part of the Valley; advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Dense Fog Advisory went into effect late Sunday night and is in effect until Monday morning after a round of winter storms. According to the First Alert Weather team, the intense rainfall from the weekend storms caused high humidity making conditions favorable for fog. The National Weather Service reports that visibility could be as low as a quarter-mile or less in some areas for parts of the morning.
midutahradio.com

Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
KOLD-TV

2022 Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival winners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol hosted its 17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, December 3. Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, the free to the public festival has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Around 5,000 attendees came to celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest & Mexico.
KGUN 9

17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy