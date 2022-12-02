Arizona vs. Utah, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball
The No. 4 ranked Arizona Wildcats will meet the Utah Utes meet in college basketball action on Thursday night from the Jon M. Huntsman Center
Arizona is coming off an 81-79 win over Creighton to improve to 6-0 on the year, while Utah improved to 5-2 with a win over the University of St. Thomas and this will be a different matchup against the #4 ranked Wildcats.
This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.
#4 Arizona vs. Utah
- When: Thursday, December 1
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV: PAC 12 Network
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 5:15 p.m. ET.
Arizona (-7.5) vs. Utah
O/U: 154.5
