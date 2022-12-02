Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna Celebrates Daughter Mercy, 16, & Twins, 10, After They Impress At Piano Recital: Watch
Madonna’s kids are growing up so fast! On Dec. 5, it was all about daughters Mercy, 16, Stella, 10, and Estere, 10, who had a piano recital that Madge attended. Madonna took to her Instagram story to share videos of the girls playing the ivory keys. “The gift of music brought to you by Mercy, Estere and Stella,” she proudly captioned the videos. After the performances were over, she posed for a family photo with all three girls, as well as a solo shot with Mercy.
ROCK 96.7
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock967online.com
Comments / 0