Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL on ESPN+

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The Edmonton Oilers will meet the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Thursday night from the Xcel Energy Center. The Oilers are coming off a 5-4 win over the Blackhawks last night while improving their record to 13-10, while the Wild picked up their tenth victory after knocking off the Coyotes 4-3 on Sunday.

We have you covered throughout the NHL season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NHL action tonight.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Edmonton Oilers (+135) vs. Minnesota Wild (-155)

O/U: 6.5

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

