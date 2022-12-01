Read full article on original website
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
Maryland State Police seek Fruitland man in stabbing death of Delaware man
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are searching for a Fruitland man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a Delaware man in Wicomico County on Sunday, according to authorities.Investigators believe that 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Maryland, got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware, in the 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.The argument became physical, which is when Collick reportedly stabbed Roland and fled the area, according to authorities.An ambulance took Exantus to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the deadly stabbing with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have been in the area when it happened should call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Dispatch
OC Emergency Crews Respond To Offshore Traumatic Injury
OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort. Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech High School names students of the quarter
Sussex Technical High School administrators and teachers announce 64 students of the quarter who were recognized for classroom excellence. Congratulations go to Natalie Agustin-Lopez, Eli Baker, Alma Balderas, Courtney Bayley, Makayla Chambers, Edward Chavez Perez, Jacob Childress, Calleigh Clarkson, Reina Contreras-Cansinos, Alexis Cooper, Neh Dinga, Landon Garman, Meile Garrett, Samantha Geidel, Kiera Gerace, Esteben Gonzalez-Chan, Ciara Gustin, Mackenzie Harmon, Kyleen Harrison, Braydon Hazzard, DeNara Hazzard, Miles Hernandez, Jose Hernandez-Vega, Malijah Hooks, Abbey Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Tali Keen, Paige Krepps, Hayley Lawson, Rosnell Lewis, Jayson Lopez Santos, Morgan Lowe, Michael Marquez, Denise Matthews, Alicia Molock, Ulven Morales Roblero, Cristopher Morales-Tzun, Cameron Morris, Gabrielle Oliphant, Kiersten Passwaters, Haley Ann Pickinpaugh, Travis Phillips, Macy Sapna, Carmen Shaw, Dominick Shorter, Gabriella Silva, Lia Smith, Shania Snead, Derek Somerset, Shawn Starr, McKinley Stockley, Rebekah Sullivan, Dorothy Trammell, William Turley, Rylie Twilley, Hilary Tzun-Vincente, Alexis Perez Velasquez, Adam Warrington, Ja’vonte West, Mya West, Jack Willin, Cania Wright, Dani Young and Taryn Young.
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: For Missing Lewes Man
Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Lewes man. Police say 22 year old Bryan Suria-Vasquez was last seen Thursday in the Bethany Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being. Suria-Vasquez is Hispanic,...
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing 13-year-old in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl in Salisbury. We’re told Alison Calderon lives in the 900 block of Lock Raven Court and attends Wicomico Middle School. She is 5’4″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a dark grey zip up hoodie, and black Nike shoes.
Ocean City Today
Local teenager passes away after year-plus cancer fight
There’s no doubt, Jayden Alton said the day after her 18-year-old brother died from cancer, that he’s in heaven, chatting and making friends. “He wanted to talk to everyone. He wanted to know about everyone. He’s talking Jesus’s ear off right now, I’m sure,” she said with a smile, adding she wants Joshua Jason Miggs Alton, who was born four years after she was, and who died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to be remembered as a light who shined brightly.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 2, 2022
B.B. Bombers (a “bomb” is surfing slang for a big wave) is best remembered for the surf camps it sponsored from 1985 through 1990. As owner Jack Crosby recalls, “many of the younger kids didn’t know the rules of the road. Our purpose was to teach kids how to surf safely and to respect the rules of surfing.”
WMDT.com
Cambridge man convicted of first degree murder in October 2021 double shooting
SALISBURY, Md. – A Cambridge man has been convicted by a jury of first degree murder and related charges stemming from a double shooting in Salisbury on October 12, 2021. Shortly before 2 p.m. that day, 26-year-old Damon Hall drove from his home in Cambridge to the home of the two victims, identified 42-year-old Emmanuel Jones and Jones’ aunt, 51-year-old Patrice Trader, at 315 Martin Street. After first observing the area, Hall returned to the home approximately 90 minutes later and shot both Jones and Trader in the head. Jones was pronounced dead at Peninsula Regional Medical Center later that day. Trader died as a result of her injuries in March of 2022, roughly five months later.
firststateupdate.com
Fire Heavily Damages Delmar Home Friday
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a Friday afternoon fire that heavily. damaged a house in Delmar, Delaware. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 2:00 pm, occurred in the 36000 block of Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames engulfing the two-story dwelling.
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
WBOC
State Police Searching for Suspect in Deadly Stabbing Near Market Street Inn
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Unit confirms to WBOC that one person was killed after being stabbed outside of Market Street Inn early Sunday morning. Troopers say the suspect, 44 year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland is wanted on first-degree murder charges. According to the investigation,...
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
