Iowa's Clark earns another Big Ten Player of the Week

(Iowa City) -- Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week. Clark led the Hawkeyes during a two-game week, putting up 67 total points and had a triple-double against Wisconsin. She finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Check out the...
Murray racks up national, Big Ten honors

(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named the ESPN Men’s National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Murray helped the Hawkeyes to a win over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, exploding for 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four 3-pointers and two blocked shots.
Kansas State to play in Sugar Bowl, Iowa gets rematch with Kentucky

(KMAland) -- Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri learned their bowl game matchups on Sunday. The Wildcats -- the Big 12 champion -- gets Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31st. Kansas will face Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th, Iowa will face Kentucky for the second...

