Iowa's Clark earns another Big Ten Player of the Week
(Iowa City) -- Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week. Clark led the Hawkeyes during a two-game week, putting up 67 total points and had a triple-double against Wisconsin. She finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Check out the...
Murray racks up national, Big Ten honors
(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named the ESPN Men’s National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Murray helped the Hawkeyes to a win over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, exploding for 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four 3-pointers and two blocked shots.
Kansas State to play in Sugar Bowl, Iowa gets rematch with Kentucky
(KMAland) -- Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri learned their bowl game matchups on Sunday. The Wildcats -- the Big 12 champion -- gets Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31st. Kansas will face Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th, Iowa will face Kentucky for the second...
Women's College Basketball (12/4): Clark posts triple-double in Iowa win, Huskers beat ranked Maryland
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark had a triple-double in an Iowa win, Nebraska won at nationally-ranked Maryland, Missouri, K-State and Kansas also won and Creighton and Omaha both fell in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa (6-3, 1-0): Iowa rolled to a Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin (3-7), 102-71....
