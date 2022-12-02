ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer reveals first glimpse of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock... and teases Rocket's backstory

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Following the success of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disney and Marvel have unveiled the first trailer for the third and final film of the trilogy.

In it, Will Poulter makes his MCU debut as the golden-haired and skinned Adam Warlock, a powerful artificial being created by the Sovereign to destroy the Guardians.

Warlock could be seen punching out blue-skinned alien warrior Nebula (Karen Gillan) as she lay on the ground in a quick scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDTFm_0jUXtXrz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbZiX_0jUXtXrz00
Curtain call: Following the success of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disney and Marvel have unveiled the first trailer for the third and final film of the trilogy 

It was the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who embedded one of the six Infinity Gems - the Soul Stone - into Adam's forehead similar to Vision.

Fans of the franchise will recall how the High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) announced the arrival of Adam during a post-credits scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

'The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy,' she said.

The 29-year-old Englishman previously gushed that he was 'very, very lucky and honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IrcK_0jUXtXrz00
Baddie: In it, Will Poulter makes his MCU debut as the golden-haired and skinned Adam Warlock, a powerful artificial being created by the Sovereign to destroy the Guardians
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbTq9_0jUXtXrz00
You're going to regret that! Warlock could be seen punching out blue-skinned alien warrior Nebula (Karen Gillan) as she lay on the ground in a quick scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRmIA_0jUXtXrz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWIdw_0jUXtXrz00
Scientist: It was the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who embedded one of the six Infinity Gems - the Soul Stone - into Adam's forehead similar to Vision
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4reg_0jUXtXrz00
'The next step in our evolution': Fans of the franchise will recall how the High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) announced the arrival of Adam during a post-credits scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqwcO_0jUXtXrz00
Reunited: The Guardians 3 trailer also revealed the return of Zoe Saldaña as Gamora (2-L), who has no memory of the gang including boyfriend Peter 'Star Lord' Quill (L, Chris Pratt) following 'the snap' from Avengers: Endgame
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIurn_0jUXtXrz00

Will told Flip Your Wig on October 19: 'Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique. [Writer-director] James Gunn is someone I really, really admire so I feel very lucky.'

The Guardians 3 trailer also revealed the return of Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, who has no memory of the gang including boyfriend Peter 'Star Lord' Quill (Chris Pratt) following 'the snap' from Avengers: Endgame.

There's an adorable flashback to Rocket (Bradley Cooper), perhaps from when he was just a baby raccoon before Nova Corps' genetic and cybernetic experiments transformed him.

The hot-tempered mercenary and weapons expert - who has a bizarre fixation with artificial limbs - could be seen embracing an otter in one scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dzjD_0jUXtXrz00
Squeee! There's an adorable flashback to Rocket (Bradley Cooper), perhaps from when he was just a baby raccoon before Nova Corps' genetic and cybernetic experiments transformed him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feUEg_0jUXtXrz00
Furry friends: The hot-tempered mercenary and weapons expert - who has a bizarre fixation with artificial limbs - could be seen embracing an otter in one scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OY101_0jUXtXrz00
Quill - whose on another mission to save the universe - could be heard saying: 'We have been running our whole lives'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2TQh_0jUXtXrz00
Rocket replied: 'Pete, I'm done running. We'll all fly away together one last time into the forever and beautiful sky'

Quill - whose on another mission to save the universe - could be heard saying: 'We have been running our whole lives.'

'Pete, I'm done running,' Rocket replied.

'We'll all fly away together one last time into the forever and beautiful sky.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSIit_0jUXtXrz00
Free-fall space mission! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released only in theaters on May 5 and it also features Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbvZu_0jUXtXrz00
Remember? Disney and Marvel famously fired the 56-year-old filmmaker (L) from Guardians 3 in July 2018 over distasteful tweets he had written about rape and pedophilia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8il9_0jUXtXrz00
'We fully support James': But after the entire cast penned a letter of support for James, Disney and Marvel rehired him just three months later

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released only in theaters on May 5 and it also features Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova.

Disney and Marvel famously fired the 56-year-old filmmaker from Guardians 3 in July 2018 over distasteful tweets he had written about rape and pedophilia.

But after the entire cast penned a letter of support for James, Disney and Marvel rehired him just three months later.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Fans get hyped up over ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer as Daisy Ridley addresses rumors of Rey’s return to ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars fans are still on the fence about the sequel trilogy and all the characters associated with it, most of all Rey, but the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation ever since Daisy Ridley paid Lucasfilm a visit. Is the Palpatine-conveniently-turned-Skywalker finally making a return after the ninth movie in the saga brought the story to a conclusion in 2019? And if so, how are fans going to receive her this time?
Footwear News

Jenna Ortega Takes on Gothic Style in Lace Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Jenna Ortega stopped by the ABC studios in Los Angeles to visit the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The former Disney Channel star spoke with Kimmel about doing McDonald’s commercials as a kid, going to Disney Prom, and working with Tim Burton and Christina Ricci in the new Netflix show “Wednesday.” Ortega wore a black Dion Lee cutout lace midi dress for her television appearance. The dress featured a thigh-high slit on the side and off-the-shoulder long sleeves. The fitted silhouette is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. As for accessories, Ortega opted for silver-toned jewelry with a set of rings and...
thedigitalfix.com

Joker 2: Lady Gaga is the perfect Harley Quinn, and this proves it

Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker 2, and this video proves that she’s perfect for the role. When the announcement came that Lady Gaga would be starring in Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, there were some raised eyebrows. Of...
E! News

Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe Kardashian With New Hair Transformation

Watch: Kim Kardashian Debuts Honey Hair at Art Basel in Miami. Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era. The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair goodbye and debuted a fresh hair dye. While visiting Miami for Art Basel, Kim showcased her new honey-colored look.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

698K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy