ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
residentnews.net

Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection

Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
residentnews.net

A legacy in stone, on paper: Historian Wayne Wood releases new book celebrating Jacksonville’s architectural history

Jacksonville historian Dr. Wayne Wood has written a new book about the city’s historical architecture and notable landmarks. Titled “Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage: Landmarks for the Future,” the book will be released in early December and pays homage to the iconic buildings and landmarks that have helped define Jacksonville’s landscape and architectural identity.
WCJB

Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case

WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Salt Life Co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond will remain the same ahead of his trial for allegedly killing a teen girl from Lake City. During a hearing on Monday, a judge in Palm Beach County refused to change Michael Hutto’s $250,000 bond ahead of his trial next year. Hutto is charged with manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jax Fish Fry building-out in St. Johns County

Jax Fish Fry, which opened its first restaurant at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite 8, in Jacksonville, is building-out a restaurant in St. Johns County. St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 14 for Interior Buildouts Inc. of Jacksonville to renovate a 2,123-square-foot space for Jax Fish Fry at 170 Fountains Way, Suite 7, in The Fountains at St. Johns.
News4Jax.com

MAD DADS anti-violence group calls fatal shooting of 13-year-old ‘tragic for our community’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured others in Northwest Jacksonville. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the intersection of New Kings and Moncrief roads. JSO said four boys from the ages 11 to 15 years old and a 21-year-old man, who is believed to be their football coach, were headed home after football tryouts at the Legends Center when someone shot at the SUV numerous times.
First Coast News

Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
First Coast News

HCTV: Clay County Real Estate

Natural beauty, a top ten school district and an excellent quality of life. Lesley and Dave Butts of the D&L Butts Team talk about why it's a great place to live.
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery

If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
First Coast News

Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...

Comments / 0

Community Policy