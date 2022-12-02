Read full article on original website
residentnews.net
Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection
Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
residentnews.net
A legacy in stone, on paper: Historian Wayne Wood releases new book celebrating Jacksonville’s architectural history
Jacksonville historian Dr. Wayne Wood has written a new book about the city’s historical architecture and notable landmarks. Titled “Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage: Landmarks for the Future,” the book will be released in early December and pays homage to the iconic buildings and landmarks that have helped define Jacksonville’s landscape and architectural identity.
House from 'Christmas Story' being sold by Ponte Vedra man, but not without controversy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a holiday tradition for millions of families across America. However, this holiday season the movie 'A Christmas Story' will be played on TV and you can actually own the house from the movie. And there's plenty of drama in the backstory about the sale of...
North Carolina man finds U-Haul stolen in Jacksonville ransacked, missing catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Austin Bembridge woke up Sunday morning in Jacksonville a little over five hours from his final destination. U-Haul keys in hand, he went to his hotel's parking lot, where his heart sunk. "Every step I made I could see more a parking space; another parking space...
WCJB
Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Salt Life Co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond will remain the same ahead of his trial for allegedly killing a teen girl from Lake City. During a hearing on Monday, a judge in Palm Beach County refused to change Michael Hutto’s $250,000 bond ahead of his trial next year. Hutto is charged with manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020.
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Lash the silverback gorilla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is mourning the loss of its oldest silverback gorilla. Lash would have turned 46 years old on Christmas Day, the Zoo said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The Zoo said the median life expectancy for silverbacks is 33 years old.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jax Fish Fry building-out in St. Johns County
Jax Fish Fry, which opened its first restaurant at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite 8, in Jacksonville, is building-out a restaurant in St. Johns County. St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 14 for Interior Buildouts Inc. of Jacksonville to renovate a 2,123-square-foot space for Jax Fish Fry at 170 Fountains Way, Suite 7, in The Fountains at St. Johns.
First Coast News
Leaders vow to find person responsible for killing 13-year-old boy in Jacksonville
Thirteen-year-old Prince Holland was shot while in a car leaving football practice Saturday, police said. He was one of three homicides reported over the weekend.
SwimFun Academy in Jacksonville is saving lives one swim lesson at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. According to the CDC, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause in the United States. But there's a new business on the First Coast that hopes to teach kids to swim...
First Coast News
'Don't drop the soap:' Judge calls comments by uncle of Ashlee Rucker inappropriate during sentencing for her killer
Chad Absher was convicted last month in the Jacksonville murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlee Rucker. After he was convicted, he blew kisses and winked at her family.
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
Murder charges dropped against Jacksonville man whose girlfriend was found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a San Marco lake did not commit the crime, according to a court filing in the case. Instead, the filing says, she was killed by a man she'd just shot in the abdomen. On...
Free holiday movie night for Clay County residents in the Historic Triangle
A free holiday movie night will be held in the Clay County historic Triangle Courtyard on Saturday, Dec. 10 for families, children and residents. Holiday movie night is sponsored by the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office and Archives Division Center.Photo byClay County Government.
People with Down syndrome have higher chance of dementia. The Arc Jacksonville is hoping to help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a new problem facing thousands of families on the first coast and southeast Georgia. As people with Down syndrome live longer lives, they’re being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at a 50% higher rate than a person without Down syndrome. A new program is...
News4Jax.com
MAD DADS anti-violence group calls fatal shooting of 13-year-old ‘tragic for our community’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured others in Northwest Jacksonville. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the intersection of New Kings and Moncrief roads. JSO said four boys from the ages 11 to 15 years old and a 21-year-old man, who is believed to be their football coach, were headed home after football tryouts at the Legends Center when someone shot at the SUV numerous times.
First Coast News
Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
First Coast News
HCTV: Clay County Real Estate
Natural beauty, a top ten school district and an excellent quality of life. Lesley and Dave Butts of the D&L Butts Team talk about why it's a great place to live.
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery
If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
First Coast News
U-Haul stolen, ransacked, found without catalytic converter in Jacksonville
Austin Bembridge's U-Haul was stolen from a Jacksonville hotel parking lot over the weekend. He recovered it Monday ransacked with valuable items gone.
