Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: Brazil get their groove on as the last-16 ties conclude – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
Moment Brazil players hold Pelé banner up after World Cup win over South Korea
The Brazilian national team held up a Pelé banner following their victorious World Cup clash with South Korea. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta in the first half saw the side winning 4-1. In the moments after their triumph, the squad stood holding the banner paying tribute to the Brazilian football legend. The 82-year-old had sent a message to the national team ahead of their Group of 16 match to say he will be watching from hospital. He was admitted last week for continued treatment for his colon cancer. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pele ‘strong with a lot of hope’ after reports Brazil legend moved to end-of-life careWorld Cup: Japan and South Korea crash out as Brazil sail through to quarter-finalsParalympian tells Canadian MPs a government official offered her euthanasia equipment
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
The UK voting to undo Brexit and at least one country banning all meat products are also on Saxo Bank's list of wild predictions for 2023.
EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war
EU leaders and their counterparts in the Western Balkans are to meet for talks aimed at strengthening their partnership as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region
China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, attend Chinese-Saudi summit- SPA
DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will be in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9 on an official visit to the kingdom and to attend a Chinese-Saudi summit, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: drone attack hits Kursk airfield in Russia, says governor; further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Drone attack in Kursk set oil storage tank on fire, says governor; ‘critical infrastructure’ damaged by strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
Comments / 0