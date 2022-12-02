Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Medford man arrested in Klamath County after vehicle pursuit
MIDLAND, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a Medford man was arrested Friday afternoon after he showed up at a home, making threats with a handgun. According to officials, 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford showed up at the home in Midland wearing a bulletproof vest. Latham left the scene before officers arrived and began traveling southbound on Highway 97.
mybasin.com
MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER PUBLIC TIP
RUCH, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. There is no further information at this time.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.
KDRV
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE INTO SIDE OF A BUILDING SATURDAY NIGHT IN ROSEBURG
A vehicle hit a building on West Harvard Avenue on Saturday night, causing major damage. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling east when the driver passed out at the wheel in the 1500 block of Harvard. The vehicle slammed into a cinderblock fence near Harvard Dental group, which sent the sedan up and into the side of the building. The impact sent cinderblock through the next fence and into the parking lot of T-Mart.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS
Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
nbc16.com
Ruch murder suspect pleads not guilty
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The man accused of murder for the death of Luis Ayala-Zavala last month appeared in court Monday afternoon. Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. Jackson County Sheriff's Office detectives say the homicide happened at a marijuana...
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
mybasin.com
Missing Oregon Woman
On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
nbc16.com
Delays continue for Dungeness crab season
An update from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says that three out of the four Oregon meat recovery areas, Astoria, Port Orford and Brookings, that were retested for domoic acid did not meet recovery criteria, further delaying the opening of commercial Dungeness crab season. Current Crab Bio Toxin...
nbc16.com
'Family Wellness Wonderland' brings fun and health to Douglas County Fairgrounds
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A free "Family Wellness Wonderland" will offer games, activities, Santa and immunizations and health and wellness information to Douglas County families on December 17. The event is hosted by the Creating Community Resilience Coalition (CCR), a collaboration between 11 organizations including Aviva Health. The event...
KTVL
Ask10: What's being built on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer Catherine asked:. "Can you please tell us what's being built near the Les Schwab on Union Avenue and what's being built across the street from Burger King on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?" News10 reached out to the City of Grants Pass...
KTVL
Urban Campground being proposed at next city council meeting
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Two Grants Pass humanitarians will propose an urban campground at the next city council meeting on Wednesday, December 7. The proposal will be to use a portion of the city Service Center as the host location. It will then be a volunteer-run facility that will...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED FOR BICYCLE LIGHTING VIOLATION
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 p.m.an officer stopped the rider in the 1100 block of Northeast Walnut Street. The man initially identified himself as a deceased family member, but eventually admitted who he was. 46-year old Daniel Sherman was found to have circuit court warrants out of Roseburg and Sutherlin. 11 additional charges were added. Bail was set at $25,000.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
A Roseburg man was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. an officer stopped an SUV in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard because the vehicle’s tags were expired. The license of the 27-year old driver had been revoked-misdemeanor. The man was released after the citation was issued.
nbc16.com
Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens this weekend
MT. ASHLAND, Ore. — Mount Ashland Ski Area announced it will open for the season Saturday, Dec. 10. Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 - 12. The holiday schedule will begin on Dec. 15, meaning the ski area will be open 7 days a week until Jan. 2.
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, after he was arrested for transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office – District of Oregon, said that 42-year...
Oregon man dies from fentanyl hours after leaving treatment. His drug dealers called ‘immoral’ by judge
The very morning he left a residential drug treatment program he successfully completed, a Douglas County man went straight to his former drug dealer and bought a pill. Hours later, Chase Gill’s grandparents found the 25-year-old in a barn on their ranch in rural Drain, dead from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to his family, court records and testimony.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
