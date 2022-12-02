ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 49

Evalen Buckson
3d ago

I Knew Somebody Was Gonna Come Directly For His Mom ... But I'm Surprised It Took This Long ... He Says The Harshest Things Against People And Keep Coming And It Was A Matter Of Time 🤫

Reply(5)
4
mjhawk
3d ago

Exactly what most Americans want to say!!Those not agreeing with Rappaport, I guarantee are republican Trumpsters.

Reply(6)
10
Robin Mallard
3d ago

Rapaport mouth is just like kayne mouth he has no filter AND SO DO KAYNE, not even the GOP CARES FOR KAYNE ANYMORE, KAYNE DONT LIKE WHAT HE SAID ................OH WELL ! HE ANT THE ONLY ONE WHO GETS TO SAY WTF HE WANTS !

Reply
2
Related
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
NME

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
buzzfeednews.com

Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”

Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name

Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy