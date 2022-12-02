Read full article on original website
Evalen Buckson
3d ago
I Knew Somebody Was Gonna Come Directly For His Mom ... But I'm Surprised It Took This Long ... He Says The Harshest Things Against People And Keep Coming And It Was A Matter Of Time 🤫
Reply(5)
4
mjhawk
3d ago
Exactly what most Americans want to say!!Those not agreeing with Rappaport, I guarantee are republican Trumpsters.
Reply(6)
10
Robin Mallard
3d ago
Rapaport mouth is just like kayne mouth he has no filter AND SO DO KAYNE, not even the GOP CARES FOR KAYNE ANYMORE, KAYNE DONT LIKE WHAT HE SAID ................OH WELL ! HE ANT THE ONLY ONE WHO GETS TO SAY WTF HE WANTS !
Reply
2
Related
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
Kanye West Calls Donald Trump a 'Liar'—He 'Said Things That Hurt Me'
"He lied about me, but I mean he's known for lying," West said of the former president during an appearance on Tim Pool's podcast "Timcast."
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
Madonna calls for people to 'stop bullying' her after 50 Cent called her a 'grandma' in an Instagram post
Madonna posted an Instagram Story that read, "Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life." This follows 50 Cent making fun of her lip-syncing to a Baby Keem song on her social media. 50 shared an article on his Instagram that labeled her TikTok video "pathetic." Madonna and 50 Cent are...
The Jewish Press
Candace Owens Admits Ye’s Comments were Antisemitic, Says She Stands by Jewish Friends
Candace Owens, who has come under fire by some in the Jewish community for failing to condemn a series of anti-Semitic comments made by her friend Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), on Tuesday clarified her stance by affirming that the rapper’s remarks were anti-Semitic and racist. “He hurt...
Kim Kardashian had to buy one of Kanye West's old jackets online to give it to their daughter North West
North West wore one of her father Kanye West's jackets in Paris, and her mother Kim Kardashian revealed she had to purchase it.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'
The rapper's former in-law also told Fox News that she has to be "very careful" when discussing "family stuff."
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul
For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
WATCH: Kanye West storms out of interview after host challenges remarks
Ye, the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, stormed out of an interview Monday after the host challenged some of his remarks that many have considered anti-Semitic.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!
Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
buzzfeednews.com
Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”
Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
Trump said Kanye West is a 'seriously troubled man, who happens to be Black,' and defends controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
Trump recently hosted Kanye West at a controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name
Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
Comments / 49