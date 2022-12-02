Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
wegotthiscovered.com
Foggy Nelson may want to avoid Nick Fury if the recent MCU rumors are true
With Charlie Cox back in the horned suit for Daredevil: Born Again, fans have been desperate to see his co-stars, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, return to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. With the rumor mill re-churned up in the last 24 hours, with many now believing that they are back, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson is stepping in to let us know his thoughts on the character of Foggy.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The White Lotus’ fans are questioning Portia’s bad decisions after the penultimate episode, ‘Abductions’
Things are really heating up on season 2 of The White Lotus. For starters, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) may or may not have slept with her husband’s college friend Cam (Theo James) — or at the very least, is fully letting him think she did — and poor Albie (Adam DiMarco) seems to be falling head over heels for his father’s prostitute. Not to mention, resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) going on a journey of sexual self-discovery thanks to sex worker-adjacent turned newly-minted lounge singer Mia (Beatrice Grannò).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs
Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ cast continues to grow as two major roles get locked down
Daredevil: Born Again has announced two new cast members joining returning actors Matt Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the upcoming revival. The show is set to be one of the longest-running Marvel/Disney series yet at 18 episodes for its first season and fans have yet to find out if some of their favorite characters from the Netflix show will be making the jump to Disney as well.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals, As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s bold ‘Quantumania’ claim is convincing no one as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally does something right
Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pine declared the best part of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
The moment we all caught wind of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the target audience was made apparent in the blink of an eye; this will be a movie for D&D fans and Chris Pine stans, with some general fantasy enthusiasts and casual moviegoers sprinkled in for good measure.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star shot a deleted scene with a pivotal new character
Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been making glamorous rounds with critics while running circles around the box office, and you can almost hear a sigh of relief from the Marvel Studios collective upon realizing that the worst-received phase of the MCU still managed to end on a high note. As we all look ahead to what sounds like a heavily-tuned remainder of the Multiverse Saga, here’s hoping that Wakanda Forever‘s momentum will be carried forward.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Are the Guardians of the Galaxy actually known on Earth?
One of the most popular holiday shows that MCU fans are looking forward to watching is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The special is the conclusion of MCU’s Phase Four and tells the story of how Yondu destroyed Christmas for Peter when he came to Earth. Mantis and Drax want to help Peter get over the loss of Gamora and want to find the best present for him.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
wegotthiscovered.com
A toothless creature feature that still made a small fortune at the box office smells blood in the water on Netflix
A creature feature with a budget estimated to be pushing $180 million isn’t going to be an awards season contender, but that doesn’t mean there was any justifiable reason for The Meg to be a disappointment. Sure, the PG-13 rating didn’t do it any favors when it came...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unhinged 90s parody of a classic 70s sitcom is finally getting the love it deserves
In an era where streaming services and broadcast companies constantly produce new shows for us to watch, it’s sometimes nice to look back and appreciate the classics. While some of these programs may have not aged well or were relegated to meme status, it’s great to see the internet unite and acknowledge content that was popular in the past and still love to this day.
Woman asks Vitamix for empty boxes after cats take over one with new blender inside
Facebook user Jessica Gerson-Neeves pleaded with Vitamix for three empty boxes, one for each of her cats. The blender company was happy to send some over.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Titanium Man? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rumored MCU character, explained
Say what you like about the current state of the MCU, but Marvel Studios is definitely not missing the mark with its attention-grabbing casting. A range of Hollywood heavyweights are on their way to the franchise in Phase Five, with Harrison Ford turning up as our new Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order. And now it’s just possible that the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, could be the latest to find themselves in the Marvel universe.
