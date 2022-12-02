ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed

In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
wegotthiscovered.com

Foggy Nelson may want to avoid Nick Fury if the recent MCU rumors are true

With Charlie Cox back in the horned suit for Daredevil: Born Again, fans have been desperate to see his co-stars, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, return to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. With the rumor mill re-churned up in the last 24 hours, with many now believing that they are back, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson is stepping in to let us know his thoughts on the character of Foggy.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The White Lotus’ fans are questioning Portia’s bad decisions after the penultimate episode, ‘Abductions’

Things are really heating up on season 2 of The White Lotus. For starters, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) may or may not have slept with her husband’s college friend Cam (Theo James) — or at the very least, is fully letting him think she did — and poor Albie (Adam DiMarco) seems to be falling head over heels for his father’s prostitute. Not to mention, resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) going on a journey of sexual self-discovery thanks to sex worker-adjacent turned newly-minted lounge singer Mia (Beatrice Grannò).
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs

Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ cast continues to grow as two major roles get locked down

Daredevil: Born Again has announced two new cast members joining returning actors Matt Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the upcoming revival. The show is set to be one of the longest-running Marvel/Disney series yet at 18 episodes for its first season and fans have yet to find out if some of their favorite characters from the Netflix show will be making the jump to Disney as well.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals, As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’

Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s bold ‘Quantumania’ claim is convincing no one as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally does something right

Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star shot a deleted scene with a pivotal new character

Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been making glamorous rounds with critics while running circles around the box office, and you can almost hear a sigh of relief from the Marvel Studios collective upon realizing that the worst-received phase of the MCU still managed to end on a high note. As we all look ahead to what sounds like a heavily-tuned remainder of the Multiverse Saga, here’s hoping that Wakanda Forever‘s momentum will be carried forward.
wegotthiscovered.com

Are the Guardians of the Galaxy actually known on Earth?

One of the most popular holiday shows that MCU fans are looking forward to watching is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The special is the conclusion of MCU’s Phase Four and tells the story of how Yondu destroyed Christmas for Peter when he came to Earth. Mantis and Drax want to help Peter get over the loss of Gamora and want to find the best present for him.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval

For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
wegotthiscovered.com

An unhinged 90s parody of a classic 70s sitcom is finally getting the love it deserves

In an era where streaming services and broadcast companies constantly produce new shows for us to watch, it’s sometimes nice to look back and appreciate the classics. While some of these programs may have not aged well or were relegated to meme status, it’s great to see the internet unite and acknowledge content that was popular in the past and still love to this day.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Titanium Man? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rumored MCU character, explained

Say what you like about the current state of the MCU, but Marvel Studios is definitely not missing the mark with its attention-grabbing casting. A range of Hollywood heavyweights are on their way to the franchise in Phase Five, with Harrison Ford turning up as our new Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order. And now it’s just possible that the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, could be the latest to find themselves in the Marvel universe.

