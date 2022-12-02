Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock
It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
wegotthiscovered.com
Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
wegotthiscovered.com
A divisive billion-dollar hit ironically saved by the one thing everybody feared flees the streets on streaming
In the buildup to the release of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in the summer of 2019, the various trailers and TV spots had a lot of people utterly convinced that Will Smith’s Genie was going to single-handedly ruin the entire movie. Even the biggest star on the planet couldn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s bold ‘Quantumania’ claim is convincing no one as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally does something right
Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
wegotthiscovered.com
An action-packed sci-fi blockbuster repels alien invaders on the Netflix Top 10 in 52 nations
The pandemic has seen Hollywood shut out of China like never before, and as a result, it’s taken a while for international audiences to discover the nation’s in-house blockbuster epics. Based on how audiences are reacting to Warriors of Future so far, it looks as though Netflix has made a shrewd move in acquiring the international distribution rights.
Jonah Hill Tries to Convince Eddie Murphy He’s Not Like Other White People in ‘You People’ Trailer
Maybe Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles wasn’t the best choice of location for Jonah Hill’s fumbling You People character Ezra Cohen to ask his girlfriend’s parents for permission to propose to her. Face to face with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in the Netflix film’s first official teaser trailer, the increasingly red-faced fiancé-to-be is tasked with convincing the couple that he isn’t like other white people. “So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women,” Murphy asks. Long adds that it’s a valid question, and Hill agrees, though...
The Leader: 7 Things To Know About The Marvel Villain Before Captain America 4
Captain America 4 may be years away, but we already know who a big villain is going to be. Here are seven things you need to know about The Leader.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
wegotthiscovered.com
Foggy Nelson may want to avoid Nick Fury if the recent MCU rumors are true
With Charlie Cox back in the horned suit for Daredevil: Born Again, fans have been desperate to see his co-stars, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, return to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. With the rumor mill re-churned up in the last 24 hours, with many now believing that they are back, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson is stepping in to let us know his thoughts on the character of Foggy.
wegotthiscovered.com
A toothless creature feature that still made a small fortune at the box office smells blood in the water on Netflix
A creature feature with a budget estimated to be pushing $180 million isn’t going to be an awards season contender, but that doesn’t mean there was any justifiable reason for The Meg to be a disappointment. Sure, the PG-13 rating didn’t do it any favors when it came...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star shot a deleted scene with a pivotal new character
Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been making glamorous rounds with critics while running circles around the box office, and you can almost hear a sigh of relief from the Marvel Studios collective upon realizing that the worst-received phase of the MCU still managed to end on a high note. As we all look ahead to what sounds like a heavily-tuned remainder of the Multiverse Saga, here’s hoping that Wakanda Forever‘s momentum will be carried forward.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Titanium Man? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rumored MCU character, explained
Say what you like about the current state of the MCU, but Marvel Studios is definitely not missing the mark with its attention-grabbing casting. A range of Hollywood heavyweights are on their way to the franchise in Phase Five, with Harrison Ford turning up as our new Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order. And now it’s just possible that the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, could be the latest to find themselves in the Marvel universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert Downey Jr. responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel gripes
Very famous movie director Quentin Tarantino, responsible for classics like Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, set off a firestorm of sorts when he exclaimed that Marvel characters are “not movie stars.” Now Iron Man himself has responded. Robert Downey Jr. is widely credited with kicking off the current...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ introduces first canonically transgender character to cinematic universe
Being the seventh movie in a massive franchise is already a major milestone, but Transformers: Rise of the Beasts may have done something even more momentous. The newest trailer for the film shows it will not only introduce Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons, but quite possibly the first-ever transgender character in the Transformers cinematic universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Are the Guardians of the Galaxy actually known on Earth?
One of the most popular holiday shows that MCU fans are looking forward to watching is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The special is the conclusion of MCU’s Phase Four and tells the story of how Yondu destroyed Christmas for Peter when he came to Earth. Mantis and Drax want to help Peter get over the loss of Gamora and want to find the best present for him.
Comments / 0