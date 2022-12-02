ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County sees rise in COVID case rates, hospitalizations

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Long COVID effects are similar to other lingering illness symptoms 00:32

Orange County's case rates and hospitalizations continued an upswing, corresponding with an expected winter wave that has happened in prior years, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have been on a steady rise since Nov. 11, when there were 105 patients. There were 222 patients as of Nov. 23 and 299 as of Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care have mirrored the same trend with the number climbing from 16 on Nov. 12 to 38 as of Wednesday. There were 32 ICU patients as of Nov. 23.

"That's the second straight precipitous increase," said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention, referring to last week's jump up in patients.

"And the ICU has gone up too, but more modestly," Noymer said. "The  hospitalizations are back to summer levels, so it will be interesting to see where they go. It will exceed summer levels, but probably won't get to last year's Omicron-driven levels."

A year ago at this time, there were 189 patients hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection, but by Christmas, the levels were where they are now. Throughout the pandemic, there have been summer and winter waves with each wave smaller than the last corresponding wave.

"I firmly predict an increase in hospitalizations, but I'm not willing to say it will be just like last year," as the new Omicron variant took root, Noymer said.

A new variant of Omicron, known as Omicron BQ, could be behind the most recent wave. It appears to be supplanting Omicron BA.5, according to OC HCA data.

Noymer said it is unclear how repeat infections of COVID-19 affect the general public long-term, but he encouraged avoiding it.

Vaccinations, boosters urged as Covid, flu cases climb

A health warning Monday morning: It's a triple threat that's putting us all at risk: COVID, flu and RSV cases are stressing local hospitals -- and it's only getting worse.Hilda Badhoomyan heard about increases in COVID cases in the Southland and is getting her booster shot. Only 35 percent of California's vaccinated seniors have gotten updated Covid boosters, with even lower rates for younger age groups. Badhoomyan wants to get that immunity boost before holiday gatherings "I don't want to get sick. Especially family and my grandkids," said Badhoomyan.  "That's most important for me."Arden Medical Pharmacy workers in Glendale says...
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate

As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds. 
New cases show increase

The latest count of new coronavirus cases in Orange County for the period of Nov. 23 to Nov. 30 – updated on Thursday – showed 3,690 for the week. Deaths during that period were six, with 299 people hospitalized and 38 being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units.
LA County continues to experience rising COVID hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by 34 to 1,205, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 131 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of the...
COVID-19 Update: Orange County moves from “Low” to “Medium” Community Level based on CDC metrics

Orange County has moved to the Medium COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest Community Level metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced. Due to a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of the flu season, the HCA reminds all residents that it is critical to get the updated COVID-19 booster as well as a seasonal flu shot as soon as possible.
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live

Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
OC health officials raising public awareness of therapeutic medications that lessen symptoms of COVID

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the Southland, some health officials say that there are now therapeutic medications that can help lessen the symptoms and hopefully prevent long term sickness. While they maintain that key to avoid getting sick is getting vaccinated and boosted, doctors are also raising public awareness of the effects of Paxlovid, which they believe can treat the virus within the first five days of contracting the virus. "Paxlovid is now more widely available than it was before," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Chief Medical Officer of Orange County Health Care Agency. "What it does is it reduces hospitalizations...
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Rise, Indoor Masking Urged

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,744 new cases countywide and 131 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,213, county case totals to 3,552,019 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 93,840 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 517.
It's official: LA County election results certified by Registrar's office

It took almost a month but Los Angeles County election results are now official. The Registrar's office certified the election Monday afternoon. After Gov. Gavin Newsom's landslide victory in last year's recall election, political scientists predicted a lower voter turnout. They said many Californians did not feel the need to change their representatives or issues. However, there were some nail-biter races like Culver City's Measure V-Y, which would have allowed 16-year-olds to vote in some local elections. It failed by only 16 votes. Experts say that should be a motivation for everyone to vote. "To see a result that is so razor thin, just makes me think that somebody has to be sitting at home regretting that they didn't vote in that election," said Matt Lesenyie, Assistant Political Science Professor at California State University, Long Beach. "That they literally would have made a difference."Even for close races, experts said they do not believe many would end in a recount, because in California, the projected loser must pay for the very costly and time-intensive process. 
Health officials warn of indoor masking's return as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

As coronavirus case numbers continue to rise throughout the Southland, local public health leaders are warning that the surging cases could bring about the return of indoor masking. Currently sitting in the "medium" community level of COVID-19 activity, Los Angeles Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has warned that the county could return to the "high" level as soon as next week, which could push leaders to reinstate the universal indoor masking mandate. "There is this common line of thinking that the pandemic is over and COVID is no longer of concern, but these numbers clearly demonstrate that COVID is still...
Masks Recommended Indoors Once Again

With dipping temperatures and the holiday season in full swing, Los Angeles County is seeing a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases this week, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). New cases have almost doubled from one day to the next, with 2,370 cases reported on Nov. 29 followed by 4,353 on Nov. 30 and 4,493 on Dec. 1. The rate of daily increases has been steadily rising in recent weeks. The seven-day daily average rate of people testing positive for virus is 13.4%, up from 10.8% last week. Health officials are also warning about a possible surge in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the winter months. The rise in new cases and hospitalization numbers since the beginning of November have even prompted health officials to “strongly recommend” that people wear a mask when indoors in public settings. On Nov. 30, Public Health reported 1,164 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Orange County children's hospital overflowing with respiratory virus patients

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Orange County has extended its state of emergency due to the increase in respiratory illnesses sending more and more children to local pediatric hospitals. This comes at the same time officials are seeing a rise in COVID and flu cases statewide, leading to record numbers. Children's...
