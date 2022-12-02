Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
Airman surprises childhood best friend after months apart
Airman Alison Rivera surprises her childhood best friend at his football game in Lancaster, Pennsylvania after eight months training for the Airforce.
Mom Refuses to Cancel Christmas Tradition, Despite Protests from New Girlfriend of Son
Should a person ever change their family traditions to appease a stranger?. Photo byPhoto by paje victoria on UnsplashonUnsplash. With the Christmas season quickly approaching, families all around the world are ramping up to celebrate the holidays with the people they love the most in the world.
'Back in the Groove' is Hulu's new age-gap dating show. Who's in the cast, how to watch
Just when you think every dating show concept must have been pitched, a new one manages to make its way on to a streaming service. This latest one has the vibe of "FBoy Island" with a dash of Netflix's "Dated and Related," and it's called "Back in the Groove." Streaming on Hulu, the eight-episode reality show hosted by actor Taye Diggs stars three women in their early 40s who are dating a pool of men in their...
Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity
BOSTON — (AP) — Amid warnings that biodiversity is in freefall, environmental leaders will gather in Montreal to hammer out measures aimed at shoring up the world's land and marine ecosystems and coming up with tens of billions of dollars to fund these conservation efforts. Delegates from about...
Outgoing Twitter employees prepare for legal campaign against world's richest man
Following mass layoffs at Twitter, outgoing employees are readying various legal claims against new CEO Elon Musk.
Idaho8.com
What it’s really like to live in Monaco
Described as a “sunny place for shady people,” by English novelist W. Somerset Maugham, Monaco is one of the smallest and wealthiest countries in the world. Situated close to Nice, France and a few miles from the Italian border, the principality has a population of around 38,000, and just under seven in 10 of those people are millionaires, according to a report by property consultants Knight Frank, with at least 199 holding assets of $30 million.
Idaho8.com
Attacks on US power grid have been subject of extremist chatter for years. DHS bulletin warns of attacks on critical infrastructure amid other targets
Attacks on the United States’ power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to on low tech attacks, including assaulting power grids with guns, circulated amongst extremist communication channels. A Department of Homeland Security bulletin...
Idaho8.com
World Cup betting down in Las Vegas but higher than expected
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Cup is the globe’s biggest sporting event, but in the United States in the fall, it competes with a full sports betting calendar. Las Vegas sportsbook directors weren’t optimistic the betting would be higher than the 2018 World Cup. That World Cup was played in the more usual summer months in Russia. The Qatar World Cup is playing in November and December. The betting handle is down, but higher than expected. Sportsbook directors expect betting action to increase during the knockout stage.
Idaho8.com
Taiwan’s ‘living hell’ traffic is a tourism problem, say critics
It’s been nearly two months since Taiwan lifted its entry restrictions and ended mandatory quarantine, allowing most international tourists to visit the island. The government has since vowed to boost its tourism offerings and attract 10 million international visitors by 2025 after losing out on tourist revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0