Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Back in the Groove' is Hulu's new age-gap dating show. Who's in the cast, how to watch

Just when you think every dating show concept must have been pitched, a new one manages to make its way on to a streaming service. This latest one has the vibe of "FBoy Island" with a dash of Netflix's "Dated and Related," and it's called "Back in the Groove." Streaming on Hulu, the eight-episode reality show hosted by actor Taye Diggs stars three women in their early 40s who are dating a pool of men in their...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity

BOSTON — (AP) — Amid warnings that biodiversity is in freefall, environmental leaders will gather in Montreal to hammer out measures aimed at shoring up the world's land and marine ecosystems and coming up with tens of billions of dollars to fund these conservation efforts. Delegates from about...
Idaho8.com

What it’s really like to live in Monaco

Described as a “sunny place for shady people,” by English novelist W. Somerset Maugham, Monaco is one of the smallest and wealthiest countries in the world. Situated close to Nice, France and a few miles from the Italian border, the principality has a population of around 38,000, and just under seven in 10 of those people are millionaires, according to a report by property consultants Knight Frank, with at least 199 holding assets of $30 million.
Idaho8.com

Attacks on US power grid have been subject of extremist chatter for years. DHS bulletin warns of attacks on critical infrastructure amid other targets

Attacks on the United States’ power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to on low tech attacks, including assaulting power grids with guns, circulated amongst extremist communication channels. A Department of Homeland Security bulletin...
Idaho8.com

World Cup betting down in Las Vegas but higher than expected

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Cup is the globe’s biggest sporting event, but in the United States in the fall, it competes with a full sports betting calendar. Las Vegas sportsbook directors weren’t optimistic the betting would be higher than the 2018 World Cup. That World Cup was played in the more usual summer months in Russia. The Qatar World Cup is playing in November and December. The betting handle is down, but higher than expected. Sportsbook directors expect betting action to increase during the knockout stage.
Idaho8.com

Taiwan’s ‘living hell’ traffic is a tourism problem, say critics

It’s been nearly two months since Taiwan lifted its entry restrictions and ended mandatory quarantine, allowing most international tourists to visit the island. The government has since vowed to boost its tourism offerings and attract 10 million international visitors by 2025 after losing out on tourist revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

