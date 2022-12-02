ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

REPORT: Bulls expected to tab Todd Orlando as defensive coordinator

New Bulls head coach Alex Golesh is expected to hire Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator Todd Orlando to the same role at USF, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Golesh teased the hire Monday during his introductory press conference, mentioning that Orlando was hired shortly after the ink was dry on Golesh’s new contract.
crowsneststpete.com

Brighter days ahead for USF football?

Sophomore running back Brian Battie finished the season in record fashion, totaling 1,277 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s been 86 days since the University of South Florida last won a football game, and that number will only grow larger until next season kicks off. Since the team’s lone victory...
247Sports

FSU offers in-state 2025 WR Dallas Wilson

Florida State offered Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech sophomore wide receiver Dallas Wilson on Friday. It was the 10th offer for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver. FSU joins an offer list that includes Alabama, Colorado, Penn State, Pitt, Toledo, UAB, USF, West Virginia, and more. As a sophomore, he had...
golfcoastmagazine.com

TPC Tampa Bay Returns to Glory

Whenever the initials TPC precede the name of a golf course, there is a high expectation and a touch of magic to it. TPC golf courses are regular venues for top-notch tournaments, with the Players at Sawgrass in March heading the list. In Florida alone, we have 6 renowned locations and TPC Tampa Bay is one of the finest.
Bay News 9

Calvary Christian Football shows how to win off the field

CLEARWATER, Fla. - First 10-win season, check. First district championship, check. The Calvary Christian Warriors did a lot winning this season. But that unprecedented season ended in a loss to Lakewood in the regional finals. “I’m very proud of this group of young men,” head coach Reggie Crume said. “We...
draysbay.com

Rays new stadium proposal would keep them in St. Petersburg. Does anyone care?

The Rays rolled out their latest stadium plan on Friday late afternoon, meeting the final and extended deadline set by St. Petersburg’s Mayor for proposals to redevelop the 86-acre plot that takes up a vast amount of downtown St. Petersburg. Usually moments of new stadium renderings are opportunities for...
Highschool Basketball Pro

Clearwater, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clearwater. The Carrollwood Day School basketball team will have a game with Lakeside Christian School on December 05, 2022, 14:00:00. The Bayshore Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeside Christian School on December 05, 2022, 15:30:00.
WFLA

Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations

The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
Yahoo!

Do golf carts need tags? What to know after Tampa police chief’s stop.

You see them puttering around the golf course, in neighborhoods. The ultimate in Florida transportation. When the news surfaced Thursday that a sheriff’s deputy stopped Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor and her husband on their golf cart last month, it raised the question: Does a golf cart need a license plate?
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.

