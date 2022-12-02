Read full article on original website
REPORT: Bulls expected to tab Todd Orlando as defensive coordinator
New Bulls head coach Alex Golesh is expected to hire Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator Todd Orlando to the same role at USF, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Golesh teased the hire Monday during his introductory press conference, mentioning that Orlando was hired shortly after the ink was dry on Golesh’s new contract.
crowsneststpete.com
Brighter days ahead for USF football?
Sophomore running back Brian Battie finished the season in record fashion, totaling 1,277 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s been 86 days since the University of South Florida last won a football game, and that number will only grow larger until next season kicks off. Since the team’s lone victory...
FSU offers in-state 2025 WR Dallas Wilson
Florida State offered Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech sophomore wide receiver Dallas Wilson on Friday. It was the 10th offer for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver. FSU joins an offer list that includes Alabama, Colorado, Penn State, Pitt, Toledo, UAB, USF, West Virginia, and more. As a sophomore, he had...
golfcoastmagazine.com
TPC Tampa Bay Returns to Glory
Whenever the initials TPC precede the name of a golf course, there is a high expectation and a touch of magic to it. TPC golf courses are regular venues for top-notch tournaments, with the Players at Sawgrass in March heading the list. In Florida alone, we have 6 renowned locations and TPC Tampa Bay is one of the finest.
Bay News 9
Calvary Christian Football shows how to win off the field
CLEARWATER, Fla. - First 10-win season, check. First district championship, check. The Calvary Christian Warriors did a lot winning this season. But that unprecedented season ended in a loss to Lakewood in the regional finals. “I’m very proud of this group of young men,” head coach Reggie Crume said. “We...
draysbay.com
Rays new stadium proposal would keep them in St. Petersburg. Does anyone care?
The Rays rolled out their latest stadium plan on Friday late afternoon, meeting the final and extended deadline set by St. Petersburg’s Mayor for proposals to redevelop the 86-acre plot that takes up a vast amount of downtown St. Petersburg. Usually moments of new stadium renderings are opportunities for...
Clearwater, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clearwater. The Carrollwood Day School basketball team will have a game with Lakeside Christian School on December 05, 2022, 14:00:00. The Bayshore Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeside Christian School on December 05, 2022, 15:30:00.
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
Antonio Brown is promoting his music while running from the Tampa Police Department
AB is apparently hunkered down, and posting to the timeline.
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
Yahoo!
Do golf carts need tags? What to know after Tampa police chief’s stop.
You see them puttering around the golf course, in neighborhoods. The ultimate in Florida transportation. When the news surfaced Thursday that a sheriff’s deputy stopped Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor and her husband on their golf cart last month, it raised the question: Does a golf cart need a license plate?
Olympus Pools’ customers try to get paid from state fund
Hundreds of homeowners left with craters and partially finished pools after the collapse of one of Florida's largest custom pool builders are now waiting to get paid from a state fund created.
Tampa mayor speaks 1-on-1 with WFLA following police chief’s resignation
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned, according to a release from the City of Tampa.
usf.edu
Two brothers from Hillsborough County use a nonprofit to teach others how to strive for success
America is a land of second chances, and two brothers with Florida Gulf Coast University ties use this ideology as the backbone of Strive Hall, the name they put on their new, nonprofit youth program. “Strive Hall is a youth-development organization that we built, inspired by our life story,” said...
Jane Castor: "Deeply Disappointed" Over O' Connor Resignation
Mayor Says O' Connor Accomplished "a Lot," but it All Comes Down to Ethics
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
fox13news.com
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
