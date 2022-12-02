Read full article on original website
Wizards' Bradley Beal Will Miss at Least 3 Games Because of Hamstring Injury
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss at least three games after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Monday. He will be reevaluated in one week. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news.. Beal missed time...
Klay Thompson Reacts To Passing Dirk Nowitzki And Jason Kidd On The All-Time Three-Pointers Made List
Klay Thompson spoke on passing Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd on the all-time three-pointers made list after hitting 8 of them in the game against the Pacers.
Hawks' Trae Young on Nate McMillan Exchange: 'A Private Matter Needs to Stay Private'
Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young raised eyebrows after his surprising absence from Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, but he was in no mood to discuss the situation on Monday. After Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that an exchange between Young and head coach...
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 8
No matter how the fantasy basketball gods have treated you so far, each week offers a chance to get things headed the right direction. It's still early enough for you to bounce back from a rough start. If you're fortunate enough to have enjoyed a strong sprint out of the gate, this is the time to maintain momentum and increase your lead.
Stock Up, Stock Down for NBA's Top 2023 Free Agents
A quarter of the way into the 2022-23 NBA season, there's now plenty of material, minutes and numbers from which to draw meaningful takes. And today, the subject of those takes is the 2023 free-agent class. In these first couple of months of the campaign, plenty have likely improved their...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season After Suffering Broken Foot Injury vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken left foot during Sunday's 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. Coach Shanahan confirms Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury that will require surgery. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a><a href="https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH">https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH</a>...
Ranking the Biggest NBA Player and Star Leaps This Season
Whether it's been from fringe rotation member to starter or All-Star to "best player in the NBA conversation," we've seen big leaps from a number of players thus far this season. To rank these leaps, we're looking at improvements in efficiency, raw stats, per-minute stats, advanced stats and overall role,...
Jameson Williams Reportedly Activated from Non-Football Injury List by Lions
The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, setting up his return to the field. Williams should be ready to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. It will mark his eagerly...
NC State Star QB Devin Leary Reportedly to Enter Transfer Portal amid Injury Rehab
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Leary suffered a torn pectoral in October and was ruled out for the rest of the season, but Thamel reported he is expected to be cleared to throw by March. It could put him on track to compete in spring football for his new team, while likely being fully healthy by the start of the 2023 season.
USC's Caleb Williams Has 'Significant' Hamstring Injury, Says HC Lincoln Riley
USC quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in Saturday's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters Sunday. "It's probably good we're not playing for the next 2-3 weeks," Riley said. "We'll rehab him hard and hope to have him...
Warriors: Viral Video of Stephen Curry Making 5 Straight Full-Court Shots Not Real
Stephen Curry might be the greatest shooter in NBA history, but he isn't that good. On Sunday, a video went viral showing the Golden State Warriors star sinking five straight full-court heaves at the team's practice facility. There's just one problem. The Associated Press' Janie McCauley confirmed the video is...
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Defends Tom Thibodeau After Blowout Loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The New York Knicks fell to the Dallas Mavericks 121-100 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden to drop to 10-13 on the season, and while head coach Tom Thibodeau has been receiving plenty of criticism, Jalen Brunson was quick to defend him. "I know he's going to get a lot...
Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
DeRozan, Vucevic Should Top Lakers' List of Trade Targets Amid Latest NBA Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the outside looking in at the playoffs a quarter of the way through the regular season and, despite MVP-level play from center Anthony Davis, it is clear the team is a piece or two away from being legitimate contenders in the Western Conference, let alone to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy at season's end.
Knicks Destroyed by Twitter for 'Embarrassing' Collapse in Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks embarrassed the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday in Madison Square Garden. New York led 32-20 after the first quarter and once held a 15-point advantage, but the Mavs destroyed the Knicks from that moment forward. They outscored New York 41-15 in the third quarter and led by as many as 32 points.
Bulls Rumors: Nikola Vučević Contract Talks Haven't Gained Traction amid Lakers Buzz
The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vučević have reportedly made little progress on a potential contract extension. "I think right now with Vučević, those talks on an extension have not really gained any traction," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Friday. Vučević is set to be an unrestricted...
Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose Trade Interests Mavericks After Kemba Walker Contract
The Dallas Mavericks "have interest" in trading for New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports. Bucher noted that Rose and four first-round draft picks are among the trade assets the 10-13 Knicks can "dangle" on the trade market. The Mavericks are looking for guard...
Warriors' Draymond Green: 'Cool Gesture' for Fan to Match $25K Fine for Charity
Draymond Green said he appreciated a fan's pledge to match the $25,000 fine the Golden State Warriors forward received after the two had a verbal back and forth during the Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. "You don't see that happen," Green told reporters of the "cool gesture"...
3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 13 Win vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans are a solid team. They have some talented players on both sides of the ball, and they've been the front-runner in the AFC South all season. They're likely going to win the division title and head to the playoffs. They were also no match for the Philadelphia...
