WGME
Windham snowmobile club replaces expensive bridge to keep trails open this winter
WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club is rebuilding their second largest bridge over their 40 miles of trails. Volunteers began taking apart the old bridge Sunday and plan to rebuild it next week. The sixty foot bridge hangs over the Pleasant River at Mineral Springs Farm, one of their...
WGME
State Fire Marshal says pattern is developing in marijuana fires in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
WGME
Oxford Hills school district to hold meeting on controversial gender identity policy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A controversial gender identity policy will be taken up in the Oxford Hills school district Monday night. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are concerned about safety and protection. MSAD 17 documents say the gender identity policy was proposed to prevent harassment and...
WGME
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
WGME
Large vehicles temporarily banned from Casco Bay Bridge this week
PORTLAND (WGME) – Large vehicles will be temporarily banned from crossing the Casco Bay Bridge this week. The Maine DOT says vehicles weighing more than 25 tons will not be allowed to cross the bridge connecting Portland and South Portland over the Fore River from Monday through Friday to allow for maintenance.
WGME
REAL ID enforcement date to be pushed until 2025
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Department of Homeland Security says it intends to delay the full enforcement of its REAL ID policy until May 7, 2025. The policy was originally meant to start next year. Under this policy, states must ensure that driver's licenses comply with the REAL ID Act. Licenses...
WGME
Even after World Cup loss, Mainers still enjoyed the ride
PORTLAND (WGME) - The U.S. may have lost in their knockout stage matchup with the Netherlands Saturday, but Americans still enjoyed the ride cheering them on!. Ri Ra's in Portland was packed at the start of the game at 10 a.m. with eyes glued to the TV and hands tight around their beer glasses.
foxbangor.com
Two people arrested after police K9 units locate illegal drugs
BANGOR — According to The Bangor Police Department’s Facebook page police K9 units located 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and illegal firearms, Saturday night. An individual was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of Conditions of release. Police...
WGME
Enfield man dies from injuries after being hit by car in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) – An Enfield man was hit and killed by a car Friday night while walking on the off-ramp for Exit 184 on I-95. Police say the crash happened in Bangor around 6:18 p.m. Investigators say a sedan struck 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. Hersey had run out...
