Read full article on original website
Related
laportecounty.life
Lowering La Porte County’s Infant Death Rate is Key Focus of Healthcare Foundation of La Porte
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) is working to ensure infants not only survive but thrive during their first year of life. According to Maria Fruth, chief executive officer, statistics show that more than 40% of pregnant women in La Porte County receive little, late, or no prenatal care. Babies born to mothers who do not receive prenatal care are three times more likely to die than those born to mothers with care. La Porte County’s infant mortality rate is higher than the state of Indiana and the national average. Two of the major causes of infant death, preterm birth and low birth weight, are also above the state and national averages.
laportecounty.life
Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System
Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached. This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.
laportecounty.life
La Porte’s State of the City Address Celebrates Recent Growth and Encourages Community Pride
On Thursday, December 1, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) hosted its annual State of the City Address. Over 200 community members eagerly gathered to hear Mayor Tom Dermody speak about how far La Porte has come in the past year. Everyone was beyond excited to celebrate all the incredible work that’s been done to make La Porte an even brighter place.
hometownnewsnow.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a homicide that took place during the early morning hours today. At around 12:55am, police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East 10th Street in response to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a male lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries along with a female victim who had also been shot. Both subjects were transported to Franciscan Health, where the male subject was later pronounced deceased.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
nwi.life
City of Lake Station’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Strengthens Community and Spreads Holiday Cheer
Bringing people together to celebrate the holidays is what puts wonder in the most wonderful time of the year. On Saturday, December 3, Lake Station City Hall invited the community to come out and kick off the holidays during its third annual tree lighting ceremony. Smiling families had a joyful time partaking in all kinds of holiday festivities like sipping on hot chocolate, munching on cookies, and of course, snapping photos with Santa. It was truly an event you didn’t want to miss.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
hometownnewsnow.com
Strikers Move to Corporate Headquarters
(La Porte, IN) - A worker strike at a manufacturing company in La Porte is taking a different approach today. While nearly 200 employees at Monosol were on the picket line Thursday outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city’s east side, a vast majority of the picketers instead went to Monosol’s corporate headquarters in Merrillville to demonstrate earlier this morning.
WWMT
"Elkhart, Indiana: Known for RVs and Garvin Roberson"
We've been following news of the death of Garvin Roberson. A staple of the Elkhart community and the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. A silver alert was issued for him Monday after he was last seen driving his SUV on Sunday. According to Elkhart County Police, the vehicle was...
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
abc57.com
Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
95.3 MNC
Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City
One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Miracle at Elkhart General Hospital
For the second installment of this year's 57 Minute Miracle, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick heads to downtown Elkhart. How does this series work? Maci asks someone (at random) if they know of anyone else who could use a holiday miracle. If the first person (the miracle maker) can get us to the second person in 57 minutes or less, they will receive the miracle: $570. The catch? The miracle maker can't tell the other person what is happening; it has to stay a surprise.
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
22 WSBT
Popular Holiday Train passes through the area
A special train traveled through Michiana while most of you were sleeping. The holiday train passed Mishawaka just after 4:30 on Friday morning. The Canadian Pacific train has become popular because of all the lights and decorations. It also passed through Elkhart and Goshen overnight. Many people gathered in all...
Indiana woman dead in multiple car crash in Cass County
A 41-year-old woman from Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.
WNDU
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana
(WNDU) - The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolled through Michiana overnight, and it was a sight to see!. The train started in Canada and along the way, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, and South Bend early Friday morning before heading to Illinois. The train is decked out with tons of lights...
Comments / 0