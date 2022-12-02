Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Rising rent leading some to homeownership
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the rest of the country is seeing rent prices starting to decline, here in Florida, there's still no rent relief in sight. Some St. Petersburg renters say they are seeing a more than 7% increase on their rents, more than much of the country.
Bay News 9
A look at the rising costs of health care for Florida seniors
For most of us, there comes a point where we are increasingly in need of medical care on a regular basis. If you’re working, you probably have insurance through your company, but if you’re retired and on a fixed income, those bills can be cause for concern. That...
Bay News 9
Reactions to CDC opioid guideline update mixed in N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh doctor and an activist who works to bring awareness to opioid addiction have expressed mixed feelings about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidelines for prescribing opioids. Dr. Douglas Briggs, the chief medical officer at Raleigh's Neighborhealth Center, says that added flexibility...
Bay News 9
Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80
PHOENIX (AP) — Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement that Kolbe died Saturday. Ducey ordered flags lowered...
Bay News 9
'The Empire Strips Back' returns to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Russall Beattie created a “Star Wars” burlesque parody show in Sydney, Australia, for a small audience. But demand was so great that the show continued to grow. “The Empire Strips Back” is for ages 18 and over and features all of our favorite “Star...
Bay News 9
High number of flu cases impacting blood donations
OHIO — Increased flu activity across the United States is posing another problem that could put a lot of people at risk. A decrease in donations occurs because some people are afraid they’ll catch something or they are sick themselves. Type O and platelets are needed most because...
Bay News 9
CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles, event goes smoothly
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles were closed to vehicles through 3 p.m. Sunday for the year's final CicLAvia event, in which city officials encouraged residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of non-motorized transport.
Bay News 9
Ohio mom starts self-care group, business after surviving shooting
CINCINNATI — An Ohio mother is making it her mission to empower women after surviving a shooting. Lenise Williams says the scar on the side of her head is a reminder of what she went through years earlier, which caused multiple other health problems. “Bullets were ricocheting everywhere and...
Bay News 9
Fairport restaurant owner among majority who did not receive pandemic aid
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Pandemic relief for small businesses has come in waves and splashes. New York has given a billion dollars this year. Some restaurants have received a bit of it. Eateries were to be boosted when the state green-lit to-go alcohol sales. But a lot of restaurants didn't...
Bay News 9
New Yorkers work to combat nationwide EMT shortage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In an emergency, you can usually depend on paramedics to come to the rescue. But now ambulance workers across the country are facing an emergency of their own. The New York State Department of Health Bureau of EMS said earlier this year they've seen a nearly...
Bay News 9
Liquor stores in New York can now open on Christmas Day
Legislation passed in New York state's 2023 fiscal year budget allows liquor stores to open on Christmas Day. The new option is getting mixed feedback. The FX Matt Brewing Company, known as the West End Brewing Company in 1933, was the first brewery to have a license and legally sell beer after prohibition. From their sodas to their liquor and IPAs, the FX Matt Brewing Company has come a long way.
Comments / 0