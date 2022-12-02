The Brazilian national team held up a Pelé banner following their victorious World Cup clash with South Korea. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta in the first half saw the side winning 4-1. In the moments after their triumph, the squad stood holding the banner paying tribute to the Brazilian football legend. The 82-year-old had sent a message to the national team ahead of their Group of 16 match to say he will be watching from hospital. He was admitted last week for continued treatment for his colon cancer. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pele ‘strong with a lot of hope’ after reports Brazil legend moved to end-of-life careWorld Cup: Japan and South Korea crash out as Brazil sail through to quarter-finalsParalympian tells Canadian MPs a government official offered her euthanasia equipment

