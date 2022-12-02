Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Croatia beats Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković made himself a national hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties 1-1 (3-1) to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. The 27-year-old saved three of Japan’s four penalties, while Croatia scored three out of its four efforts. Mario Pasalic struck the decisive spot-kick to send his side into the next round.
Brazil dancing again after big win at World Cup
The joy and the dancing are back for five-time champion Brazil at the World Cup
Idaho8.com
Samuel Eto’o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat...
Idaho8.com
Japan national team loses again in round of 16 at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Japan is headed back to the drawing board after making it back to the round of 16. The Japanese reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the fourth time and then lost for the fourth time. This one came in a penalty shootout against 2018 runner-up Croatia. Japan midfielder Wataru Endo says “penalties. Nothing you can do.” Japan scored first at Al Janoub Stadium but Croatia got one back in the second half. Japan was drawn into a difficult group in Qatar with two of the three most recent World Cup champions but the Japanese beat both Spain and Germany by identical 2-1 scores.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Idaho8.com
Bierhoff resigns as director of Germany’s teams, academy
BERLIN (AP) — Oliver Bierhoff is the first managerial casualty of Germany’s early World Cup exit after agreeing to resign as managing director of the country’s national soccer teams and academy. The German soccer federation says Bierhoff has agreed to prematurely end his contract. It had been due to run through the 2024 European Championship. Germany is set to host that tournament but there are concerns about the team’s direction after a second successive World Cup exit at the group stage coming after its second-round exit from the European Championship last year. Bierhoff had a management role with the federation for 18 years since becoming manager of the men’s national team in 2004. The former Germany forward took over all of the national teams and academy in 2018.
Idaho8.com
Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The superstar of South Korean soccer has made his exit from the World Cup. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all wrapped up into one. But Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea. Son leaves with the frustration of knowing he was never going to be at the peak of his powers at the tournament in Qatar. Not after a fractured eye socket only a few weeks earlier forced him to wear a protective facemask throughout his four matches.
Idaho8.com
Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program
Explosions at two Russian air bases Monday have focused attention on Ukraine’s efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. The Russian Defense Ministry says the attacks were carried out by Ukrainian drones, which it claims were brought down by Russian air defenses. Imagery — both satellite and photographs — indicates some damage was done to Russian military planes at one base in Ryazan region.
Idaho8.com
Taiwan’s ‘living hell’ traffic is a tourism problem, say critics
It’s been nearly two months since Taiwan lifted its entry restrictions and ended mandatory quarantine, allowing most international tourists to visit the island. The government has since vowed to boost its tourism offerings and attract 10 million international visitors by 2025 after losing out on tourist revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ukraine: Drone strikes hit Russia as Zelenskyy travels east
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a new display of defiance from Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to an eastern city near the front line Tuesday while two more strategic sites inside Russia were reportedly hit by drone attacks. A fire blamed on a drone attack broke out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region that borders Ukraine, the region’s governor said Tuesday. In a second incident, an industrial plant 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border was also targeted by drones, Russian independent media reported, apparently missing a fuel depot at the site. The strikes were carried out a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for unprecedented drone attacks on two air bases deep inside Russia, and carried out another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region and vowed to push Russian forces out of all of Ukraine’s territory.
Idaho8.com
What it’s really like to live in Monaco
Described as a “sunny place for shady people,” by English novelist W. Somerset Maugham, Monaco is one of the smallest and wealthiest countries in the world. Situated close to Nice, France and a few miles from the Italian border, the principality has a population of around 38,000, and just under seven in 10 of those people are millionaires, according to a report by property consultants Knight Frank, with at least 199 holding assets of $30 million.
Comments / 0