Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter
Jennifer Sheils logs into her online portal for Missouri food benefits every day, refreshing the screen in the hopes that the state’s deposit of roughly $1,500 in summer supplemental grocery assistance has arrived. For months, Sheils, a mother of five in St. Charles, has waited without a clear timeline...
Marijuana expungement petitions open Thursday amid confusion
People convicted of marijuana-related offenses that will not receive automatic expungement will be able to begin petitioning the courts starting Thursday. As the ball gets rolling, some people involved in the administrative work say total expungement of marijuana-related crimes — the ones eligible for expungement after the passage of Amendment 3 — may not happen in the time frame provided. Missouri’s courts will have six months to remove misdemeanor marijuana-related offenses from criminal records and one year to remove felonies that are no longer illegal under Amendment 3.
