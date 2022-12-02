ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.

Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.

KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions.

Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911.

A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Comments / 3

myownmari
4d ago

Where is increasingly absent mayor and what actions are occurring? I can't be the only one wondering why Pittsburgh has become "a killing a day" kind of city so dramatically and in a very short period of time???

Reply
2
