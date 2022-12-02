ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
RadarOnline

DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources

Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
People

Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Her Mom, Sister and Staging it as Murder-Suicide Will Get New Trial

A judge vacated Megan Hargan's double murder conviction because a juror tested out the defense team's theory about what happened that tragic day in 2017. 'I'm beyond sick," Megan's aunt tells PEOPLE A Virginia woman convicted of killing her mother and sister in 2017 and staging it to look like a murder-suicide in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean is getting a new trial because of juror misconduct. On March 28, 2022, jurors voted unanimously to convict Megan Hargan of McLean in the shooting deaths of her...
The Independent

Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields

The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
KOEL 950 AM

Mushrooms Could Confirm Details About Alleged Iowa Killer

A chilling possible development to the possible case of an Iowa serial killer. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey might've killed somewhere between 50 to 70 people. Lucy claims that...
The Independent

Alabama teenager in superhero outfit arrested for violent kidnapping of minor

An Alabama teenager wearing a purple wig and superhero cape is accused of taking part in the violent abduction of a girl who was beaten, tied up and dumped under a tree in northern Florida.Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping early Saturday morning where they found a girl with her hands bound behind her back, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.A spokesman told Fox News the girl had been picked up on Friday evening in Alabama by Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, before two women, including Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, joined them.The minor was taken...

