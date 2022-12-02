Read full article on original website
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
'Catfishing' cop pretended to be 17, 'groomed' California girl before killing her family, then himself
Austin Lee Edwards posed online as a teen to 'groom' a 15-year-old girl before killing her three family members in Riverside, police say. Officials said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of Mary Vincent, The Hitchhiking Teen Who Lost Both Her Arms In A Violent Attack
In September 1978, 15-year-old Mary Vincent accepted a ride from a man named Lawrence Singleton — who then kidnapped, raped, and maimed her. Mary Vincent was a 15-year-old runaway heading to visit her grandfather in California when she accepted a ride from a man named Lawrence Singleton in September 1978 — and it changed her life forever.
Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement
Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
Alabama Dad Arrested For Allegedly Beating Teen Daughter Who Revealed His Affair
Christopher Andrighetti allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter with a shower curtain and a piece of wood and then threw glass bottles at her. She fled after he left her to clean up his mess. An Alabama man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter...
Arizona Murder Suspect Allegedly Pawned Chainsaw Still Covered With Torn Flesh
Investigators said Thomas Wallace pawned a camera, a camera bag and a chainsaw with “torn flesh, ligaments, and biological matter” on it for $50 total.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
‘Inappropriate romance’ between child, predator led to triple slaying
The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could imagine this crime...
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources
Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Her Mom, Sister and Staging it as Murder-Suicide Will Get New Trial
A judge vacated Megan Hargan's double murder conviction because a juror tested out the defense team's theory about what happened that tragic day in 2017. 'I'm beyond sick," Megan's aunt tells PEOPLE A Virginia woman convicted of killing her mother and sister in 2017 and staging it to look like a murder-suicide in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean is getting a new trial because of juror misconduct. On March 28, 2022, jurors voted unanimously to convict Megan Hargan of McLean in the shooting deaths of her...
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Ex-Convict Found With Friend's Severed Head In Stolen Truck Sentenced To 18 Years
Eric Holland was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his friend Richard Miller, whose remains were found in a stolen truck driven by Holland. An ex-convict who was found with the dismembered corpse of a friend in the back of the stolen...
Mushrooms Could Confirm Details About Alleged Iowa Killer
A chilling possible development to the possible case of an Iowa serial killer. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey might've killed somewhere between 50 to 70 people. Lucy claims that...
Alabama teenager in superhero outfit arrested for violent kidnapping of minor
An Alabama teenager wearing a purple wig and superhero cape is accused of taking part in the violent abduction of a girl who was beaten, tied up and dumped under a tree in northern Florida.Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping early Saturday morning where they found a girl with her hands bound behind her back, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.A spokesman told Fox News the girl had been picked up on Friday evening in Alabama by Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, before two women, including Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, joined them.The minor was taken...
Suspect in 2017 killing of two Indiana teen girls 'has nothing to hide,' attorneys say
Attorneys for the suspect in the 2017 killing of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, said in a statement Friday that their client "has nothing to hide. "
Idaho Student Murders Crime Scene Could Reveal if Suspect Is Serial Killer
"Certainly not insinuating that this is a serial offender but from the outside looking in, you can't rule it out," one expert told Newsweek.
