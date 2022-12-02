Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Giants could get several key defenders back soon
The New York Giants have held strong in the absence of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and safety Xavier McKinney (hand), but with the playoffs on the line, their returns would provide a big boost to the defense. Luckily for the Giants, both players are trending in the right direction...
