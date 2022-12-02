ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Giants could get several key defenders back soon

The New York Giants have held strong in the absence of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and safety Xavier McKinney (hand), but with the playoffs on the line, their returns would provide a big boost to the defense. Luckily for the Giants, both players are trending in the right direction...

