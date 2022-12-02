Read full article on original website
Marijuana expungement petitions open Thursday amid confusion
People convicted of marijuana-related offenses that will not receive automatic expungement will be able to begin petitioning the courts starting Thursday. As the ball gets rolling, some people involved in the administrative work say total expungement of marijuana-related crimes — the ones eligible for expungement after the passage of Amendment 3 — may not happen in the time frame provided. Missouri’s courts will have six months to remove misdemeanor marijuana-related offenses from criminal records and one year to remove felonies that are no longer illegal under Amendment 3.
Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter
Jennifer Sheils logs into her online portal for Missouri food benefits every day, refreshing the screen in the hopes that the state’s deposit of roughly $1,500 in summer supplemental grocery assistance has arrived. For months, Sheils, a mother of five in St. Charles, has waited without a clear timeline...
7 more counties express support for declaring invasion at border; now total 40
(The Center Square) – Forty Texas counties have now declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion. More are in the process of doing so, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. The most recent...
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s...
Missouri Democrats re-elect party chair following online feud over leadership
Shirley Mata, left, speaks with MIchael Butler after they were elected Saturday to lead the Missouri Democratic Party. Butler will be party chairman for another two years and Mata will be vice-chair. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent)
