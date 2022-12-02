Read full article on original website
ABC30 Fresno
RHP Carlos Estevez signs with Angels, will get opportunity to close
SAN DIEGO -- The Los Angeles Angels, looking to patch several holes in their pitching staff, signed right-handed reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $13.5 million contract Monday, the first full day of Major League Baseball's winter meetings. Estevez, 29, is the latest reliever to benefit from what has evolved...
ABC30 Fresno
Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame by contemporary era committee
SAN DIEGO --Former big league slugger Fred McGriff was selected as the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, withBarry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling denied again. McGriff was a unanimous choice among the 16 members of the inaugural contemporary baseball era committee, which considered a...
ABC30 Fresno
Dodgers re-sign Clayton Kershaw to one-year, $20M deal
SAN DIEGO -- Clayton Kershaw's return to the Los Angeles Dodgers was officially announced on Monday, nearly a month after both sides had agreed to terms. His one-year, $20 million contract -- $5 million of which will be paid as a signing bonus, a source confirmed to ESPN -- became official three days after Jacob deGrom attained a five-year, $185 million deal from the Texas Rangers and minutes before word spread that Justin Verlander had agreed on a two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets.
ABC30 Fresno
Source: Phillies, SS Trea Turner reach 11-year, $300M deal
SAN DIEGO -- Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed on an 11-year, $300 million contract Monday, sources told ESPN, adding the best power-speed player in baseball to the National League champions' already-potent lineup. The aggressive courtship of 29-year-old Turner by the Phillies accelerated as other teams, including the...
ABC30 Fresno
Clevinger set to join White Sox staff that has 'electric stuff'
CHICAGO -- Mike Clevingersays he thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger officially joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year...
ABC30 Fresno
Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations
SAN FRANCISCO -- The fan who exchanged words with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas -- resulting in Green being fined $25,000 -- has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation. A few days following the incident, which occurred with 11:20 remaining...
Tom Brady sets record with 44th career 4th-quarter comeback
Despite some skepticism from his daughter on her 10th birthday, Bucs QB Tom Brady engineered his 44th career fourth-quarter comeback Monday night against the Saints, surpassing Peyton Manning for most in NFL history.
