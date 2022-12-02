SAN DIEGO -- Clayton Kershaw's return to the Los Angeles Dodgers was officially announced on Monday, nearly a month after both sides had agreed to terms. His one-year, $20 million contract -- $5 million of which will be paid as a signing bonus, a source confirmed to ESPN -- became official three days after Jacob deGrom attained a five-year, $185 million deal from the Texas Rangers and minutes before word spread that Justin Verlander had agreed on a two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets.

17 HOURS AGO