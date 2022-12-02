Read full article on original website
Related
14 celebrity memoirs spilling all the tea
It's been a busy season for celebrity memoirs. While platforms and publications constantly weigh in on the tea of their lives, A-listers dish their own stories in these books. Some are uplifting, humorous and raw; some poetic and visual; and sadly, others have been published posthumously. Peeling back the curtains and cutting the cameras, here are 14 memoirs that have captured our attention.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
According to your pet: share a poem
One thing that's nice about having pets, they give you unconditional love. But how might they think about you if they could speak for themselves? Poet-in-residence Kwame Alexander is asking you to answer that question in the form of a poem. For inspiration, he offers Billy Collins poem, 'A Dog...
Three superstar divas power opera 'The Hours' - coming to movie theaters everywhere.
The new opera The Hours is based on a film directed by Stephen Daldry, which is based on a novel by Michael Cunningham, which is based on a book (Mrs. Dalloway) by Virginia Woolf. But it captures the material in a brand-new way. "I knew the book. I knew the...
TikTok star Noodle the pug dies at age 14
TikTok star Noodle, a pug known for sleeping and forecasting the day's vibe, died Friday at the age of 14. New York City-based Jonathan Graziano took to TikTok to announce the news to his 4.4 million followers the following day. "This is incredibly sad. It's incredibly difficult," Graziano said teary-eyed....
U2, Gladys Knight, George Clooney among 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
The stars turned out in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night for the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León and U2 were celebrated for their contributions to American culture. Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile and a host of...
Death metal singers have a vocal counterpart ... in bats
Bats have a seven-octave vocal range. Researchers say, to make their low-frequency calls, bats use the same trick as throat singers and death metal growlers. / ASSOCIATED PRESS.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0