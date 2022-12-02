Read full article on original website
WAND TV
High School Basketball Highlights 12-5
(WAND) - The WAND Sports team covered a pair of high school basketball games in the area, including some Macon County Tournament action. Check out some scores below.
WAND TV
Several local teams compete in Showcase Saturday at the BOS Center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Games were happening from 10:30 AM to right around 9:00 PM at the BOS Center in Springfield. Several local teams were matched up in Showcase Saturday. Check out the scores and highlights here. Glenwood 56, Rochester 46. Jacksonville 55, Eisenhower 49. MacArthur 66, U-High 42. Southeast...
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois adds first transfer commit of offseason
The Illini aren’t playing in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night, but Bret Bielema and Co. are hard at work. Louisville DB Nicario Harper became Illinois’ first offseason addition after he announced his commitment Saturday. According to 247, Illinois visited Harper in person this week. Harper...
WAND TV
Springfield District #186 OKs purchase of land on 11th St.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Public School District #186 has approved the purchase of land at 11th St. and Stevenson Dr. for a new school. The former site of Allis Chalmers would replace Laketown, Southern View, and Hazel Dell Elementary Schools pending resolution of environmental concerns. The vote passed...
WAND TV
Santa returns to the DISC for the Santa Shuffle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Santa returned to the Decatur Indoor Sports Center over the weekend. On Sunday, kids were invited to run on the indoor track, play games and jump on inflatables. Kids received a medal, cookie and photo with Santa.
WAND TV
A Christmas Princess Ball for little girls in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Precious Little Princess Parties is working with Image University to host a Christmas Princess Ball for little girls. Owner of Precious Little Princess Parties, Olivia Woodrow says it is a fun family event for everyone. “Kids are dressing up as their favorite princesses, they get to...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois Football heading to ReliaQuest Bowl
Illini fans, the bowl game has been announced. After an 8-4 season, Illinois will be heading to Tampa to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) against Mississippi State, according to Brett McMurphy. The game is set for Jan. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
No. 2 Texas rolls into Jimmy V Classic matchup vs. No. 17 Illinois
No. 2 Texas and No. 17 Illinois will look to pad their respective impressive early-season resumes when they square off
Effingham Radio
Medical Student Completing Clinical Training In Effingham Through Rural Student Physician Program
Morgan Powers, a third-year medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is completing a 24-week clinical training experience at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. As a student in the Rural Student Physician Program (RSPP), Powers trains in a rural community learning...
WAND TV
Brothers open sports trading card store in downtown Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Stewardson brothers started their business in the basement of their home, but now they have a storefront in downtown Shelbyville. During the pandemic, Trey, 20, and Aiden, 15, Sayers started buying and collecting sports trading cards. Aiden, in high school, said he and his brother Trey had a lot of downtime during 2020, so they started watching YouTube videos about sports cards. The brothers shared with WAND News, they've always been passionate about sports, but they started the journey by buying and selling sports cards online and at card shows.
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights two separate fires simultaneously
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to two Code 2 fires at the same time today. Code 2 fires require a more aggressive response. According to a post on the official Facebook Springfield Illinois Fire Department page, "Two additional engines, an additional truck and additional battalion chiefs, safety officers, and staff chiefs are dispatched for a Code 2 fire."
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
WAND TV
Allerton Park turned into cookie creation for the holidays
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A trip to Allerton Park and Retreat Center is sweet but this gingerbread display is sweeter. Champaign resident, Karen Wood is on her 11th year of gingerbread creations for Einstein Bros. Bagels at 901 W. University St. in Champaign. At five feet wide, Wood's Allerton...
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
Neil Street to close single lane on Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Heating & Air will close one southbound lane on Neil St. between University Ave. and Clark St. beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. This is in order to deliver HVAC materials. During the closure, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane until 1 p.m. The City of Champaign appreciates […]
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
